TRAVERSE CITY — Eight candidates for the top post at Northwestern Michigan College will be interviewed via video call Monday and Tuesday.
Three women and five men are scheduled over the two days starting at 7:30 a.m. Monday and 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in rooms 215 and 217 of NMC’s University Center. The interviews are open to the public.
NMC did not provide information on any of the candidates. The following was found in resumes and Linked in profiles posted online.
Candidates are:
Marcia Conston, vice president for enrollment and student success services at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, N.C., a position she has held since 2001. Conston oversees 375 staff members and 30 departments.
She has a Ph.D. in higher education administration and master’s degrees in economics and divinity.
James Conwell, of Greenwood, Ind., was president of the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, a science and engineering school in Terre Haute, Ind. He held that position for about five years, until November, when he resigned. According to a news report, his resignation was based on board concerns and a family health issue.
He holds a Ph.D. and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering and mathematics.
Marsha Danielson is vice president of economic development at South Central College in Mankato, Minn.
She has been with the college for several years, holding the positions of senior associate to the president and dean of economic development. She also worked as director of marketing communications and alumni relations and special events for Minnesota State University.
Allen Goben, of Colleyville, Texas, is a senior consultant for Communities of the Future, an international think tank.
He has held the position for about a year after serving four years as president of Tarrant County College Northeast Campus in Hurst, Texas. Goben was unexpectedly let go from that post in August, 2018, according to the Collegian college newspaper, though no reason was given.
He has a Ph.D. in educational administration and a master’s degree in school counseling.
Tim Meyer is a professor of law at Vanderbilt Law School in Nashville, Tenn.
Before joining the Vanderbilt faculty in 2015, he taught at the University of Georgia School of Law. He also practiced law at the U.S. Department of State’s Office of the Legal Adviser.
He has a Ph.D. in jurisprudence and social policy and a master’s degree in history.
Nick Nissley is executive director of the School for Creative and Performing Arts, Cincinnati, since July 2015. He has also served as dean of the Business Technologies Division at Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, where he oversaw degree and certificate programs serving 2,500 students.
He has a Ph.D. in human resources development and a master’s degree in management.
Thomas Watkins and Christy Weber will also be interviewed, though no information could be found on them.
The Presidential Search Committee recently narrowed the list to eight from the 67 people who applied for the position.
Pauly Group, the company NMC hired to conduct the search, screened and recommended 20 candidates to the committee.
After the interviews the list will be narrowed to three to five candidates that will be scheduled for in-person interviews by the Board of Trustees later this month. Those interviews are also open to the public.
The board aims to have a new president named by September with a starting date of Jan. 1.
President Timothy Nelson will retire at the end of December.
