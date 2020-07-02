TRAVERSE CITY — Enbridge Energy has received approval from the state to replace a damaged screw anchor support on an underwater segment of its Line 5 pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac.
The approval comes while the company continues to investigate the cause of damage to the support, which is one of hundreds holding the pipeline in place. The bent, shifted support was discovered on June 18 during underwater inspections.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy gave its approval Wednesday to replace the support on the east leg of the pipeline, and also approved the company’s request to leave part of the damaged support in the Straits.
The dual lines run along the lakebed beneath the Straits, carrying up to 23 million gallons of oil and natural gas liquids per day.
A letter from Enbridge dated June 24 requested a “minor modification” to the original permit issued for installation of the anchor support (and 21 others) in 2018.
“The disturbed anchor must be cut because the helical screws embedded in the lakebed have bent, and as a result, a drill head coupler cannot be attached to the bent screws to facilitate removal,” said the letter. “The helical screws below the surface of the lakebed will accordingly be left in place.”
Enbridge also asked for authorization to install a new support 7 to 10 feet north of the damaged support’s remains.
Enbridge spokesman Ryan Duffy said plans to replace the support have not yet been finalized.
“We are looking at our options for replacing or repairing the support and coordinating with PHMSA,” he said in an email.
EGLE spokesperson Nick Assendelft said in a statement that the agency approved the requests to “ensure the safety and integrity of the pipeline.”
“It has no bearing on the company’s proposal to enclose the pipeline in a tunnel,” Assendelft said, “nor on the current legal dispute over an injunction requested by Michigan’s attorney general that would keep the pipeline shut down until more information on the damage is obtained.”
Permit modifications must also be approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The agency did not immediately respond to request for comment.
A circuit court judge ordered both legs of Line 5 shut down last week after Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel requested a temporary restraining order.
Nessel filed the motion in an ongoing case with the company, also requesting a preliminary injunction that requires Enbridge to keep both legs of the pipeline shut down until the state can independently review information on the damage.
The judge issued a ruling Wednesday morning allowing the company to restart flow through the west leg of Line 5, which Enbridge says is unaffected.
Liz Kirkwood, executive director of Traverse City water law nonprofit ‘For Love of Water’ (FLOW), called the continued addition of screw anchor supports to Line 5 an “ongoing crisis in the making.”
“Why on earth are [they] granting another permit?” said Kirkwood. “This response is, in my opinion, really not adequate, given the magnitude of harm and ... duties to protect our public waters.”
FLOW and other environmental watchdog groups have long contended that the dual lines weren’t designed to be supported by the screw anchors, which were added over time to secure the pipes as the Straits’ strong currents eroded the lakebed. They’re calling on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to revoke the 1953 easement with the state of Michigan that allows Enbridge to operate the lines.
“Enbridge can’t be trusted and the state’s inaction at this point leaves them culpable,” said Beth Wallace of the National Wildlife Federation.
Wallace is not satisfied with Enbridge’s initial explanation of the damage.
“The force that caused this amount of damage had to be far more significant than Enbridge is revealing,” she said. “They have consistently under-reported damage, they are trying to strip the state of their authority to act and we have an urgent and ongoing risk playing out before our eyes.”
Enbridge, in court records filed earlier this week, suggested the damage to the east leg may have been caused by a “vessel of modest size dragging an object parallel to the Line.”
