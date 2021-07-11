TRAVERSE CITY — The Union Street Dam needs replacing, that much a state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy inspection found.
But while the dam’s condition overall ranked as “fair to poor,” no structural deficiencies were found to suggest its failure is imminent, according to an inspection summary. City commissioners are set to talk about it at a study session Monday.
The findings included signs of seepage at the toe of the 250-foot-long earthen embankment, with high water levels making it worse. It also included recommendations like removing any trees from the dam embankment, which pose a number of risks to it, and trapping and removing any burrowing animals on the embankment.
Further assessments are needed if the dam isn’t replaced, including geotechnical studies of the earthen dam, according to the study. The city should also consider another dive inspection of the culverts in the main spillway.
Overall, the inspection showed no signs of serious structural concerns.
“However, due to the prevalence of seepage, numerous trees and isolated areas of settlement, the city should pursue further investigations into the stability of the structure if it is not replaced soon,” according to the summary.
Meanwhile, FishPass, a project aiming to replace it with a labyrinth weir and 400-foot-long fish passageway remains tied up by litigation after a 13th Circuit Court judge sided with city resident Rick Buckhalter. He argued city charter amendments requiring voter approval to dispose of parkland or change its use to non-park purposes barred the city from allowing the project.
The city’s hopes of a quick resolution in their favor fell flat when state Court of Appeals judges denied both a motion for peremptory reversal and another for an expedited appeal.
Union Street Dam’s conditions came up during litigation when circuit court Judge Thomas Power was unconvinced that the dam’s condition presented an emergency.
Appeals processes for staff licensing decisions are also on Monday’s agenda. City Clerk Benjamin Marentette said that over the years, most appeals for licenses the city clerk’s office denies have been taken away from the city commission. He asked them to weigh whether they want to do the same for the remaining appeals that still go before the city board, including for special event permits.
Commissioners could also weigh whether to ask voters for a charter amendment concerning the city manager’s spending authority. Currently, the commission can delegate to the manager authority to spend up to $9,000 per transaction without their having to approve each transaction. That could be changed to one-hundredth of the city’s general fund budgeted expenditures for a given year — currently equal to approximately $19,700 — as Traverse City Light & Power does for its executive director.
Commissioners on Monday will also go into closed session to discuss a proposed settlement for a nationwide lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors.
