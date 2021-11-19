The state Department of Great Lakes, Environment and Energy denied a permit to drege in Long Lake as shown in this drawing. Plans were to dredge a channel in the lake bed and dig a channel and basin for a boathouse planned for a property on the lake’s south end. Joseph Quandt, a representative of land owner Carrie C. Barnes Trust, said plans to fill in 300 square feet of wetland for the boathouse corner were dropped and the lakebed dredging area, shrunk.