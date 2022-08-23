TRAVERSE CITY — Dozens of dogs in northern Michigan have died from a highly contagious illness very similar to canine parvovirus.
State officials are looking into the disease and are telling dog owners to stay cautious.
The illness was first detected in Otsego County in June where it has already killed around 30 dogs — many died within three to five days of showing symptoms.
Officials are assuming it's an extreme case of canine parvovirus, which is preventable with proper vaccinations. These shots are given every three to four weeks from the time a puppy is six weeks old until they are at least 16 weeks of age.
Melissa FitzGerald, the director of the Otsego County Animal Shelter, said phone calls have only increased since the illness was discovered.
“I'm telling everybody if you don't know what properly vaccinated is, or if you don't know if your pet is properly vaccinated, call a veterinarian,” she said.
FitzGerald said it does not appear that the illness is affecting certain breeds more than others.
The sickness has no impact on humans but is capable of causing infections in wild canines such as coyotes and wolves, and other wild animals, including foxes, raccoons and skunks, according to Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine.
The state Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and Michigan State University are investigating the reports.
“We are still in the early stages of this investigation, but some of the first samples submitted to the MSU Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory were positive for canine parvovirus. However, there are more results pending and more to be learned,” State Veterinarian Nora Wineland said in a press release. “When MDARD first learned of these cases in northern Michigan, we immediately reached out to the veterinarians and animal shelters involved and began our response efforts. Protecting animal and public health is one of the department’s key pillars, but it is a team effort. Dog owners need to ensure their pet is up to date on routine vaccinations as it’s the first step in keeping your pet healthy.”
MDARD is encouraging all dog owners to take steps to protect their animals:
- Keep up with routine vaccinations (especially for those living in or traveling with pets to the northern Lower Peninsula) by ensuring dogs/puppies are vaccinated against canine parvovirus, rabies, canine distemper, adenovirus, parainfluenza, and leptospirosis.
- Have dogs/puppies fully vaccinated before interacting with other animals will help to keep them healthy and safe.
- Keep dogs/puppies at home and away from other dogs if they are exhibiting any signs of illness and contact your veterinarian.
- Be sure to clean up after your pet when you’re walking them out in public.
MDARD spokesperson Chelsea Lewis-Parisio said the illness is being contained to northern and middle Michigan.
“We are taking this very seriously. We're working hard on it, but we are not in a panic. And we would encourage others not to panic as well,” she said.
According to the ASPCA, the most common clinical signs of canine parvovirus are acute vomiting and diarrhea, often severe. There are several testing options used to diagnose CPV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.