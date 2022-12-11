TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan regulators say it will take a long time before the state can implement some of the most cutting-edge PFAS disposal methods.
That includes one strategy, developed in August by scientists at Northwestern University, which uses a lye solution to destroy the chemical bonds that make the family of compounds so pernicious.
Researchers from the Evanston, Ill. university called the discovery “exciting” and a “breakthrough” for the way it requires much lower temperatures than other, similar strategies that have been attempted in the past.
In an interview following the discovery, Anthony Spaniola, co-chair of Great Lakes PFAS Action Network, said, if the method proved effective on a widespread basis, it could be a significant step forward in efforts to remove the chemicals from the environment.
But, once tested and proven, the methods will require support from leaders to be implemented, he said.
A state agency spokesman says it remains too soon for that.
“The solutions to PFAS removal and destruction being developed at the national level will take many more years before the technologies are ready to be deployed at scale,” said Scott Dean, spokesman for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), in an email this week.
The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART), a multi-agency task force, is monitoring the current destruction methods being developed in both the public and private sectors, but it’s not directly involved in that research, Dean said.
He said MPART wasn’t in a position to weigh in on the merits of those technologies.
PFAS, an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, refers to a family of compounds in a category commonly referred to as “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down naturally. They were popular for decades for their non-stick and flame-resistant properties, but in recent years they’ve been linked to numerous health problems.
Experts have ways of filtering PFAS out of drinking water or removing it from groundwater, but destroying the compounds, once isolated, remains more difficult.
The method developed out of Northwestern heats up PFAS in a solution of dimethyl sulfoxide and sodium hydroxide, causing the group of manufactured chemicals “to fall apart into benign end products,” according to researchers.
But it’s not the only option being explored.
Nationally, a partnership between the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Defense is working on research into a couple of different methods. MPART is keeping a close eye on those efforts, Dean said.
Some of those studies are on thermal destruction technologies, according to the website for the federal program.
Thermal methods include, but aren’t limited to, incineration, which is one approach that’s already widely in use. But it requires very high temperatures, and there are concerns about emissions, according to the EPA.
Still, some researchers are studying the use of “cold plasma” to break down the chemicals in drinking water. In addition to federal scientists, researchers from the University of Michigan have been looking into that strategy for several years.
The process involves using charged gas, full of energized electrons, to destabilize the PFAS bonds. The method is not thermal, generating little heat and sometimes requiring as little energy as a microwave or television, University of Michigan researchers said.
Those involved in the project say it works, and has the potential to be put to widespread use.
“From the start, we wanted to create something that was scalable and implementable … and, at the end of the day, that’s what this team did,” said Curt Wolf, the managing director of the university’s Urban Collaboratory, at a virtual PFAS summit, organized by EGLE, this week.
