This continues the list of students named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at NMC:
Kalkaska County — Laura Morris, Thomas Morris, Sydney Musselman, Riley Neer, Elizabeth Newland, Alyssa Nichols, Alexandria Nicklyn, Olesya Nikolaeva, Joyanna Nolf, Sarah Nolf, Ashley Palot Pizarro, Reba Persons, Emily Richardson, David Richter, Brynn Rowell, Alissa Rumler, Scott Severance, Richard Sherwood and Erica Ziesmer
Leelanau — Emma Adams, Sara Baarstad, Kelsey Bailey, Erica Bootz, Richard Borock, Rosana Brito, Sunny Charpentier, Spencer Childers, Jessica Corbin, Ariel Couturier, Maya Dean, Rachael Dyer, Jennifer Fischer, Joseph Flowers, Gillian Gardner, Santana Gave, Maximilian Gorcyca, Samuel Grant, Hannah Gregory, Jonathan Gregory, Leo Guba, Jordan Hachenski, Margot Hazael-Massieux, Natalie Heitman, Kylie Hendershot Olivia Izatt, Abigail Jean, Spencer Kaastra, Anne-Marie Kabat, Natalie Katzman, Elizabeth Kiessel, Katherine Kiessling, Parker King, Katherine Kline, Karrigan LaCross, Lyzia Laakso, Gabrielle Lingaur, Connor Louiselle, Edward Lulko, Iris Luna, Cobe Lund, Adam Maleski, Brady McDonough, Patricia Mejia-Cook, Andrew Mikowski, Dale Miller, Charlie Montgomery, Elitza Nicolaou, Abby Niessink, Daniel Peacock, Andrew Pershinske, Fredy Portillo, Brian Ray, Richard Robertson, Nicholas Saffell, Lillian Salgat, Anthony Schaub, Tyler Shaffran, Lauren Sheffer, Emma Smith, Mason Staggs, Madison Steinhaus, Noah Strugala, Liam Thelander, Avery Underwood, Liliana Valkner, Marin Vander Leek, Brandon Vang, Ana Walters, Genavieve Warren, John Weber, Matthew Wesling, Jonathan Wright Sydney Yeomans, Alexander Zeits and James Zeits
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized the following students for the week of Jan. 7:
- Annalysse Gronda is a senior at West Senior High School. She is varsity captain of FIRST and VEX Robotics and graphic design lead for Choir Council. Gronda participated in school musicals, class council, Ski Club and National Honor Society. She received National Merit Scholar, Robotics Tournament Champion and Michigan Technology University Outstanding Women in Engineering awards. She placed second during Michigan Math Field Day and earned varsity letters for academic, robotics and choir. She plans to study aerospace engineering and minor in mathematics with concentration in Native American Studies at MIT.
- Patrick Witham is a senior at West Senior High. Witham is lieutenant governor of Student Senate, plays varsity golf and is a National Honor Society member. He received academic honors and plans to study sports medicine at MSU or GVSU.
- Kingsley High School senior Jake Lathrop is
- Student Council president and National Honor Society vice president. He participated in varsity soccer and cross-country. He is an Eagle Scout and received all-state honors for 4x800 relay and All-State Academic and first team
- all-conference for cross-
- country. He qualified for the Boston Marathon at 17 (running in 2020). Lathrop maintains a 3.97 GPA and plans to study chemistry at MSU while in the Air Force ROTC program.
