- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized Traverse City St. Francis High School senior Anne Myler as Student of the Month for the week of Sept. 17.
Myler is vice president of Patriots Club, TC Squadron Cadet Commander for Civil Air Patrol and an officer with National Honor Society. She participated in VEX Robotics, marching band and Three Swords Fencing Club. She was a National Merit Scholar semifinalist and received the George Washington University Book Award and Daughter of the American Revolution Outstanding Civil Air Patrol Cadet Award. She is also a member of the All Academic Fencing team. She plans to study science and/or engineering at the University of Notre Dame.
- Matthew Baker, from Traverse City, and Hanna Curtis, from Suttons Bay, received Coast Guard Foundation scholarships. Baker, child of U.S. Coast Guard Senior Chief Petty Officer Phillip Baker, attends Lawrence Technological University. Curtis, child of U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Bradley Curtis, plans to attend Northwestern Michigan College. Coast Guard Foundation awarded 128 scholarships this year.
- U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Penny recently graduated from an eight-week basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas. Penny is the son of Teletha A. and Thomas D. Penny, of Empire.
- Alexis Moyer, of Suttons Bay, graduated with a nursing degree from Alma College in April. She played on the women’s soccer team and was captain during her final year. She is now a registered nurse in Colorado.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized the following Students of the Month for the week of Oct. 1:
- Tess Crowley is a senior at West Senior High School. She is president of Kiwanis Key Club, secretary of class council and secretary/treasurer of the organization. She is a member of varsity cross-country, cross-country skiing and varsity track and field teams. She is assistant editor and photo editor of the school newspaper, the Occidentalist. She received awards including tri-sport athlete; AP scholar with honor; academic achievement in cross-country, cross-country skiing and track and field; and a Division 1 state award for news photography at the 2019 Michigan Interscholastic Press Association Conference. Crowley maintains a 3.93 GPA and plans to study journalism/photo-journalism in college.
- Jack Rusinowski, a senior at West Senior High School, is board chairman for choir and choir council. He participated in choir since 7th grade including with the TC Westmen, Chorale and Chorale-Aires. He was also in four musicals. Rusinowski received a peer-voted leadership award in choir, Michigan Youth Arts Festival Distinguished Scholar award and honor roll distinction. He plans to study a mathematics-related field with acting or theater in college.
- Grand Traverse Academy senior Kaitlyn Watson is vice president of Kiwanis Key Club and a member of Med Club, National Honor Society and Economics Club. She participated in varsity volleyball and track and received academic honors in these sports. She maintains a 4.0 GPA and plans to study bio-chemistry in college.
