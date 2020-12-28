- Zoe Moore, of Traverse City, made the dean’s list at Berea College during the fall 2020 term. Moore achieved a 3.4 or higher GPA.
- Riley Jean Fedewa, of Traverse City, and Anne Rose Miller, of Petoskey, qualified for the fall 2020 dean’s honor roll at the University of Mississippi.
- The following Interlochen Arts Academy students won the 2021 YoungArts Awards:Zosia Los Leznicka, Yuqi Bian, Rabecca Bohanan, Quoc Bui, Calvin Hinds, Madelyn Dietz and Maia Siegel
- The following Interlochen Arts Academy alumni earned the 2021 YoungArts Awards:
- Allison Park, Joseph Karz, Andre Perlman, Wyatt Florin, Is Perlman, Elizabeth Hanje and Christopher Leimgruber.
- These IAA students received the YoungArts Awards honorable mention:
- Kaleb Zhu, Noah Lash, Mia McManamy, Nazani Cassidy, Zoe Reay-Ellers, Andrew Burhans, Sarah Goldberg, Taki Salameh, Lydia Hanje, Ava Goldfarb, Jessica Detor, Lauren Howard and Emma Kirsch.
- These IAA alumni earned an honorable mention: Kyra Lombard, Giovanna Gioscia, Oliver Koenig, Satchel Peterson, Is Perlman, Lila Hasenstab, Brian Lin, Guinevere Draut, William Schwartzman, Aidan Taylor, Sophie Garrigus, Erin Yu, Paige Klemenhagen, Emily Mulva, Hannah Bambach, Jordan Ferdman, Emma Kerkman, Artemisio Romero y Carver, Jennifer Xiang and Sadie Shea.
- Wesley Dean, of Grayling, recently earned his master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Ohio Dominican University. He graduated at the conclusion of the fall 2020 term.
- Hailey Shank, from Indian River, made the dean’s list during the fall 2020 term at Campbellsville University in Kentucky.
- Hannah Bradshaw, of Traverse City, was named to the president’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Plymouth State University in New Hampshire. Bradshaw is studying exercise and sport physiology.
Education Newsmakers: 12/28/2020
Tags
- Dean's List
- Zoe Moore
- Gpa
- Education
- Term.
- Newsmaker
- Berea College
- University
- Honor Roll
- Anne Rose Miller
- Dean
- School
- University Of Mississippi
- Young Arts Awards
- Honorable Mention
- Alumnus
- Andre Perlman
- Interlochen Arts Academy
- Youngarts Awards
- Jennifer Xiang
- Emma Kerkman
- Aidan Taylor
- Erin Yu
- William Schwartzman
- Sophie Garrigus
- Guinevere Draut
- Hannah Bradshaw
- Master's Degree
- Olivia Schmitz
- Bachelor Of Arts
Trending Video
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Hammer without a Nails: Famed TC turkey possibly dead in crash
- Another year, another list of tired, poor, tempest-tost who died homeless in Traverse City
- Local chef opens second restaurant
- Research successfully removes invasive quagga mussels from Lake Michigan
- Torch River ridge to become nature preserve with public trails
- TOP 10: No. 8, Josh Burnham becomes top area recruit in decades
- TC's tenants get rent break
- Inman reinstated in 'good standing' to Republican caucus
- Schools continue to see COVID-19 cases amid slowed contact tracing
- $10K reward offered for tips in Benzie County breaking and entering, arson investigation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.