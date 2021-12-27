- These Western Michigan University students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi: Matthew Baker, of Alanson; Ann Ditlow, of Lake Ann; and Catherine Conners, of Traverse City.
- Cecelia E. Denton, of Maple City, was named to the Northland College dean’s list for academic achievement during the fall 2021 term. Denton is a sophomore at the Wisconsin school.
- Northwestern Michigan College recently received a $90,000 aviation workforce development grant from the Federal Aviation Administration. Funds will help train high school teachers in Unmanned Aerial Systems basics and equip each teacher with a multi-rotor unit to use with their students. The grant builds on the school’s selection as a UAS Collegiate Training Program in 2020.
- TCAPS honored two educators during the 2021 Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principal Association state conference. Cherry Knoll Elementary School Principal Victoria Derks was named Region 13 Principal of the Year for 2021, and West Middle School Assistant Principal Jonathan Swegles was recognized as Region 5 Principal of the Year for 2020. His honor was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized the following students during the weeks of Dec. 7 and Dec. 15:
Meredith Gallagher, a senior at Traverse City West Senior High School, is a member of National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society. She participated in basketball, soccer, marching band, concert band and the Sci-Ma-Tech program. She was recognized by the Society of Women Engineers and made the honor roll during her four years of high school. Gallagher maintains a 4.0 GPA and plans to study civil or environmental engineering at a Midwestern university.
Roy Schlomer, a senior at TC West, is a member of National Honor Society, Euchre Club and Math Club. He participated in marching band, wind ensemble, philharmonic orchestra, jazz band and pit orchestra. He maintains a 3.97 GPA and plans to attend college.
Cora Pomaranski, a senior at TC St. Francis High School, is a member of Student Council (treasurer), National Honor Society and Kiwanis Key Club. She played basketball, soccer and tennis. Honors received include Academic All-Conference for basketball and soccer, and AP Scholar with distinction. Pomaranski maintains a 4.19 weighted GPA and plans to study engineering or pre-med at a university.
Kiley Long, a senior at Grand Traverse Academy, is a member of National Honor Society, NJHS and Steam Club. She volunteered at the State Theatre and participated in dual enrollment at Northwestern Michigan College and Art in the Park (GTA’s art show). She received an Award for Interpersonal Communication and made the honor roll all four years. Long maintains a 4.0 GPA and plans to complete her associate degree at NMC and then she will study biomedical engineering at the University of Michigan. She plans to enroll in medical school.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized the following students during the week of Dec. 20:
Scott Harvey is a senior at Traverse City Central High School. He is a member of National Honor Society, Sports Analytics Club and Kiwanis Key Club. He participated in golf, Sci-Ma-Tech and the Modeling the Future Competition. He received an Academic Award, the 99th percentile on the SAT, third place in golf tour, Top 10 Elite Division 2020, a varsity letter as a freshman in golf and third place in the American Math Competition. Harvey maintains a 3.94 GPA and plans to study statistics and business analytics at the University of Notre Dame. He aims to become an actuary or business/sports analyst.
Nicholas Caruso, a senior at TC Central, is a member of National Honor Society. Caruso participated with the ski team, track and field, marching band and jazz band. He made the honor roll during his four years of high school. He maintains a 3.72 GPA and plans to study physics or political science in college.
Erica McInnis is a senior at Kingsley High School. She is a member of National Honor Society, STAND and high school yearbook (editor). McInnis participated in track and field, speed training, wrestling (manager), Teacher Academy and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She made the honor roll all four years of high school and received a School Leadership Award. She maintains a 3.6 GPA and plans to attend Northwestern Michigan College for two years, and then transfer to a university to study elementary education.
