- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln presented degrees to the following students during its recent commencement ceremonies: Bradley Preston Horyczun, graduate studies — master’s in business administration; and Christopher John Kolarevic, graduate studies — master’s in business administration. Both students are from Traverse City.
- Colgate University students Diana Baxter, of Northport, and Alexander Theophilus, of Traverse City, received the Dean’s Award with Distinction during the spring 2022 semester.
- Trine University named these students to its fall 2022 president’s list: Alyssa Argyle, Sophia Argyle and Joseph Marshall — all from Petoskey.
- Northwestern Michigan College students Sereta Fager and Kayla Wittkop, North Ed Automotive Tech student El Reid and 2022 Pellston High School graduate Jocelyn Thomson participated in the National Student Leadership Academy in Washington, D.C. Students attended the national conference as part of the Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates (JMG) program. About 600 students from the United States participated in the National Student Leadership Academy. Students apply, write an essay and submit letters of recommendation.
- TBA Credit Union awarded a classroom improvement grant to Brittany Gervais, an at-risk counselor at Kingsley High School. The $477.86 grant allowed Gervais to purchase a standing desk for students.
Education Newsmakers: 12/26/2022
