- Bridget Puetz and Meagan Schleifer, of Traverse City, made the fall 2020 dean’s list at Saint Mary’s College in Indiana.
- Sarah Chouinard, of Traverse City, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at St. Norbert College in Wisconsin.
- TBA Credit Union recently awarded a $1,000 classroom grant to Janine Winkler and another $1,000 grant to Alicia Richards. Winkler, an Immaculate Conception Elementary School Science and Innovation facilitator, hopes to purchase robotics kits for kindergarten through fifth graders. Richards, an instructional aide at Traverse City West Middle School, will use the funds to set up and purchase supplies for a sick room.
- The Traverse City Central High School debate team recently participated in the virtual 2020 Michigan State Finals Tournament. Senior team members Henry Huschke and Shane Taylor placed third in the state. The team also includes Luke Appleford, Ethan Schweitzer, Amelia Shotwell, Lily Jenkins, Amara VanWagoner and Lilian Kerby.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized St. Francis High School student Abigail Chittle during the week of Dec. 15. Chittle is a member of Students for Life (secretary) and National Honor Society (officer). She participated in varsity cross-country running (captain), varsity soccer, choir and musicals (“Thoroughly Modern Millie,” “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown,” “Legally Blonde,” “James and the Giant Peach” and “Bye Bye Birdie”). Chittle received an AP Scholar Award with distinction, National Rural and Small Town Scholar Award, Academic All-State in cross country and various academic excellence and character honors. She plans to study a second language at a Catholic college in the Midwest.
Education Newsmakers: 12/21/2020
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
