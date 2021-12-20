- Heather Hennrick recently received her doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degree in clinical psychology from Eastern Michigan University. Hennrick is the daughter of Ken and Maswe Hennrick, of Traverse City.
Hennrick currently works as a postdoctoral fellow in pediatric neuropsychology at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County in Orange, California. She evaluates children whose medical condition impacts central nervous system functioning and who often struggle with thinking, learning and processing skills.
- Nicholas Ceglarek recently obtained the Distinguished Alumni Award from Grand Valley State University. Ceglarek attended/graduated in the 1990s and now serves as superintendent for Northwest Education Services, formerly Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District, in Traverse City.
He taught educational leadership and special education as an adjunct professor at GVSU and helped develop a regional cohort for West Michigan leaders who enrolled in the GVSU educational specialist degree program. Ceglarek is a founding board member of Hand2Hand, a nonprofit program that provides food to kids during weekends.
- The Crawford AuSable Excellence in Education Foundation recently reached $1 million in donations, which will benefit students in the Crawford AuSable School District. Board member Roger Kesseler recently gave the nonprofit foundation more than $3,000 in memory of his wife Phyllis. The Kesseler family designated CAEEF as the memorial for Phyllis in July, and nearly $35,000 was received in her memory.
- Ian Rakunas, of Traverse City, recently earned a scholarship at Baldwin Wallace University. Rakunas, a voice performance major, earned the J. Everton and Mary Louise Houston Scholarship.
- Northwestern Michigan College recently announced the recipients of the 2021 Outstanding Alumni Award.
Alex Brace, an engineering graduate in 2017, earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering at the University of Michigan and is studying for a Ph.D. at the University of Chicago. His research teams at Oak Ridge and Argonne National Laboratories won the 2020 Gordon Bell Prize for discoveries related to the COVID-19 virus’ infection of cells.
Amanda Kiessel, a 1995 graduate, studied at Boston University, Brandeis University and the University of California-Santa Cruz. She completed a Ph.D. in agroecology and sustainable food systems. She helped create Good Market, a platform of businesses, cooperatives and community organizations from around the world.
Clifford McClain, associate in arts degree in 1971, obtained degrees from the University of Idaho and a Ph.D. from the University of Nebraska. He taught and led state programs in Wyoming, Nebraska and Idaho and was a faculty member at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas from 1988-2015. He was honored as the 2015-16 Career and Technical Postsecondary Educator of the Year.
Cindy Warner, 1980-1983, was the global leader for Cloud Advisory for Amazon Web Services. She worked at IBM and FedEx and has served as an adviser to GE, Microsoft and HP — among other global clients. She currently serves on the Michigan Strategic Fund within the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
- The Northwestern Michigan Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America awarded seven college scholarships to northern Michigan students during its annual Christmas gala. Recipients are children or grandchildren of an active or retired military member from the uniformed services, National Guard or Reserves or they are an MOAA member.
This year’s award winners: Caroline Ducharme, Elk Rapids High School student, $1,000; Daniel Smith, St. Mary Cathedral School in Gaylord, $1,000; Elizabeth Kucharek, Grayling High School, $750.
Community college/technical school winners: Lane Cool, Kalkaska High School/Career-Tech Center, $750; Marissa Kohler, Suttons Bay High School/NMC, $500.
Returning MOAA scholars: Olivia Lowe, a 2020 Leland High School graduate attending Hope College; and Evan Renn, a 2020 Grayling High School graduate attending the University of Michigan. Both receive $500.
