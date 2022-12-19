- The Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized these students during the week of Dec. 13:Traverse City St. Francis High School senior Nicholas Rutkoski is a member of Student Council (treasurer), Legion of Mary (co-founder), Students for Life and the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA swim team. He participated in Kairos Retreat and in the school band. He received honors, including participating in the American Legion Boys State and Boys Nation programs in Washington, D.C. He also interned for Congressman Jack Bergman. Rutkoski maintains a 4.18 weighted GPA and plans to study politics, philosophy and religion in college.
- Traverse City Christian High School senior Ava Wendel is a member of Student Council and the New Hope Church Youth Group. She participated in varsity volleyball, bowling and track. Honors received include 2021 Region 4 Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region, Kingsley All-Tournament Team, Record-Eagle 2022 Girls Volleyball Players to Watch, honor roll (four years) and multiple vocal scholarships. Wendel maintains a 4.0 GPA and plans to attend Northwestern Michigan College to play volleyball and study exercise science.
- Health Sciences students from Northwest Education Services (North Ed) Career Tech will participate in the 2023 Michigan HOSA State Leadership Conference after placing at the regional event.First place — Avery Elsey, a senior at Mancelona High School, in the nutrition category; Jade Holliday, senior at Mancelona High School, pathophysiology category; and Alina Marantette, junior at Kingsley High School, veterinary science.
- Second place — Alyssa Dahl, senior at Traverse City West Senior High School, medical ethics and law; and Mackenzie St. John, senior at Kingsley High School, nursing assisting.
- Third place — Quincy Ward, senior TC High School, and Madeline Ronk, TC West Senior High School, in the emergency medical technician category; and Kaylinn Root and Skyler Marvin, juniors at Kalkaska High School, in forensic science.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
Areas of freezing drizzle will continue this morning across northern Michigan, especially over the interior of northern lower Michigan. Light icing will form on elevated surfaces and on vehicle windshields. Roads that are not snow-covered could become slippery. Travelers in northern Michigan should be alert to snowy and icy roads this morning. You may need extra time to reach your destination this morning.
featured
Education Newsmakers: 12/19/2022
+1
+1
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Fischer's Happy Hour Tavern to close after 51 years
- Suit against Immaculate Conception School prompts changes to city lighting ordinance
- Gridiron Greatness: Traverse City St. Francis's Joey Donahue leads Football Dream Team as Player of the Year
- Traverse City man killed in hit-and-run crash
- Two people killed in collision
- Animal cruelty convictions prompt prison for Central Lake woman
- Ousted Elk Rapids manager has history of termination, resignation
- The Accidentals’ Sav Buist wins grand prize in national songwriting contest
- Kingsley hires Newaygo High School principal for superintendent
- State wants barge moved— again
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.