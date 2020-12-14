- Madalena B. Piedmonte, a 2019 graduate of TraverseCity St. Francis High School, was recently elected president of the Beta Beta Chapter of Alpha Phi at Michigan State University. The chapter was the first woman’s society at MSU and today continues the tradition of empowering women on campus. Piedmonte was admitted to the MSU Eli Broad College of Business and plans to major in finance.
- Zane Schwaiger, of Suttons Bay, was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi at Western Michigan University. The group is the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
- Crowley Maritime Corporation awarded a Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship to Keith Baker, a senior at the Great Lakes Maritime
- Academy. Baker, of Traverse City, earned the award based on academic performance, financial need and interest in a career at sea. He is a member of a family with a history of U.S. Coast Guard service and is working to complete a degree in maritime technologies. Baker previously worked aboard the Crowley-managed tanker American Freedom, which transported refined petroleum products in the coastwise trade.
- Olivia Schmitz, of Traverse City, was added to the list of Chancellor’s Scholars at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Schmitz is an English major in the College of Arts and Sciences. Her parents are Peter and Kim Schmitz.
- Sophie Rampe, of Traverse City, qualified for the fall 2020 dean’s list at Belmont University in Tennessee.
- The following area students made the fall 2020 dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University in Illinois: Ian Cavender, of Charlevoix; Vita Pashchuk, of Lake Ann; and Annalisa Zaucha, of Cadillac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.