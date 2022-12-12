- Erica Whiting obtained the Ombudsman Award, part of the 2022 College Access Impact Awards, from the Michigan College Access Network. Whiting is a second-year AmeriCorps-College Completion coach working at Northwestern Michigan College. She works with first-generation college students who are eligible for a Pell grant.
- Grawn resident Samantha Wolfe obtained a Master of Arts in biology from Miami University through Project Dragonfly in December.
- Since joining the Global Field Program (GFP) in 2018, Wolfe has traveled to Baja, Costa Rica and Guyana and conducted projects that impacted central New Jersey and northern Michigan. She designed projects and a final portfolio on “Reducing impact through sustainable actions and community collaboration.”
- Wolfe works as the Michigan Agricultural Environmental Assurance Program technician for the Grand Traverse Conservation District.
- More than 200 schools in Michigan received awards through the Building Healthy Communities program. Arcadia Elementary School obtains the Building Healthy Communities: Reducing Health Disparities in Elementary Schools program for the 2022-23 academic year. Boyne Falls Public School and Traverse City West Senior High School obtain the Building Healthy Communities: Step Up for School Wellness program.
