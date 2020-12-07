- Grand Traverse Area Retired School Personnel and TBA Credit Union recently awarded $150 mini grants to the following area educators: Kim Beattie, Courtade Elementary School; Katherine Brege, Traverse City Central High School; Annette Cole, Central Grade School; John Girton, East Middle School; Kimberly Howey, Silver Lake Elementary; Kristin Laing, Traverse City Central High School; Emily Moore, Traverse City Central High School; Sara Ruch, Silver Lake Elementary Library; Kathleen Schneider, Eastern Elementary School; Gary Schweitzer, Cherry Knoll Elementary School; Mary Wright, social worker at Central Grade School and Eastern Elementary; Kris Hollenbeck, Frankfort High School; Melissa Kittleson, Frankfort Elementary School; Anna Luxford, Frankfort Elementary; Elizabeth Repp, Frankfort Elementary; Aimee Kalist, Benzie Central Middle School; Rebecca Travis, Betsie Valley Elementary; Mark Wassa, Betsie Valley Elementary; Abbie Clark, Kingsley Elementary; Amy Fewless, Kingsley Middle School; Kaly Vasquez, social worker at Kingsley Elementary; Joann Miracle, Lakeland Elementary Library; Michele Utley, Birch Street Elementary; Tiffany Sutter, Bellaire High School; Aimee Sandula, Fife Lake Elementary; Steve Ford, Kalkaska High School; and Shelagh Fehrenbach, Suttons Bay Elementary School.
- Eric Smith, a senior at Manistee High School, received a scholarship to attend Culver-Stockton College starting in the fall 2021 semester. Smith received the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500 per year award. This is based on academic credentials and is renewed annually if the student remains in good academic standing.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recently recognized the following area students:
Anci Dy is in Choir Council, National Honor Society (president) and Student Senate (class senator) at Traverse City West Senior High School. She is a member of the varsity golf team, participated in choirs (Choral Aires, Bella Voce, Student Director) and musicals (“Legally Blonde,” “Newsies,” “Fiddler on the Roof”). She received academic honor roll (four years), National Merit Scholar of Rural and Small Town College Board, Athlete of the Week, Super Team for golf and Academic All-State Individual for 2020 honors. Dy maintains a 3.98 GPA and plans to study business or engineering and represent on a golf scholarship at the University of Indianapolis.
Mel Frechette is a member of National Honor Society at TC West. He participated on the varsity football (captain), varsity basketball and track and field teams. He received second team all-conference honors for football (senior year), an all-conference honorable mention for football (junior year), Conference High Jump Champion (sophomore year), all-region honorable mention for track and field (sophomore year) and spent four years on the honor roll. Frechette maintains a 4.24 weighted GPA and hopes to study abroad.
Brian Farrell is treasurer of Kiwanis Key Club and a member of Freshman Mentoring at TC West. He participates in Drumline and band as a percussionist and trombonist (senior year). He made the school honor roll throughout high school. Farrell maintains a 3.85 GPA and plans to study engineering with a chemistry or biology minor.
Olivia Stoerkel is a member of Student Senate, National Honor Society, “Just a Breast” (board of organization) and Make-A-Wish Foundation at TC West. She was recognized with a Girls All-State Scholarship and as Student Senate class governor. Stoerkel played tennis and served as a freshman mentor. She plans to study the nonprofit sector, developmental psychology and sociology at the university level.
Olivia Kane is a member of National Honor Society (parliamentarian), Class Council (secretary), Michigan Thespians Association, choir programs and theatre at TC West. Her activities include Chorale and Choral Aires and school musicals (“Legally Blonde,” “Newsies,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Peter and the Starcatcher” and “Winter Break”). She played travel soccer (North Storm) and JV women’s soccer. Kane received an academic award four times, maintains a 4.0 GPA and plans to major in nursing at the University of Michigan. She aims to work as a nurse practitioner.
Luke Robertson is a member of National Honor Society at TC West. He played varsity baseball and basketball and participated in school plays. Robertson made the honor roll four times and sustains a 3.98 GPA. He applied to Duke University, where he aims to study in the medical field.
