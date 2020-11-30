  • Diana Baxter, of Northport, recently earned the spring 2020 Dean’s Award with Distinction at Colgate University.

Baxter received a grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses during the spring term. She plans to graduate in 2022 with a major in history.

The following local

students were recently acce-

pted into programs of distinction at Albion College:Bradley Kowalsky, of Gaylord, joined the Lisa and James Wilson Institute for Medicine; Mackenzie Gillette, of Harbor Springs, enrolled in the Gerald R. Ford Institute for Leadership in Public Policy and Science; and Paige McDowell, of Traverse City, is part of the Prentiss M. Brown Honors Program and the Center for Sustainability and Environment.

