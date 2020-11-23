- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized Kingsley High School senior Alexis McEnaney during the week of Nov. 17.McEnaney is a member of Drama Club and STAND Club. She participated in four school plays and sings in choir. She made the Honor Roll four times and received Spanish, English and social studies awards. She is in the NMC Commitment Scholarship Program. McEnaney maintains a 3.80 GPA and plans to obtain an associate degree at NMC, and then study education at Ferris State University or Central Michigan University.
- Tyler Rudd Putman, son of Michele Rudd and Roger Putman, defended his dissertation and completed his Ph.D. in the history of American civilization program at the University of Delaware. He graduated from Traverse City Central High School in 2006, received his undergraduate degree in anthropology from Heidelberg University in Ohio and earned master’s degrees in American material culture (Winterthur Program) and history at the University of Delaware.
Putman is the gallery interpretation manager for the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia and resides with his wife Dr. Nicole Belolan in New Jersey.
