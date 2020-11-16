- The Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized St. Francis High School senior Mason Litwiller as Student of the Month for the week of Nov. 10.
He is captain of Robotics Club, senior patrol leader for Boy Scouts and captain of Quiz Bowl. He participated in school musicals (four years), bowling, Environmental Club, school newspaper, National Honor Society and St. Francis Limbo Club (co-founder). He received honors including the Eagle Scout distinction in Boy Scouts, Biology Award and AP Scholar Award with distinction. Litwiller maintains a 4.27 weighted GPA and plans to pursue a degree in nuclear engineering, radioactive science and nuclear and subatomic physics at the University of Michigan.
- The Delta Kappa Gamma Phi Chapter recently provided grants for area educators to use during the 2020-21 school year. Awards support in-class educational projects and materials and/or professional conferences or certification.
The $300 Marie Grassa Teacher to Teacher Grant went to Peggy Stevens, a kindergarten through fifth-grade counselor at John R. Rodger Elementary School (Bellaire Public Schools).
The following instructors received a $300 Geraldine Pagel Grant In Aid: Tiffany Sutter, ninth- through 12th-grade literature technology and Spanish teacher at Bellaire High School; Carol Stephenson, K-12 art teacher for Buckley Community Schools; Courtney Hanley, fourth-grade instructor at Central Grade School; Annette Cole, fifth grade at Central Grade; Stacy Walston, first grade at Central Grade; Mary Wright, kindergarten through fifth social worker at Central Grade; Cindy Kay Anderson-Schwartz, kindergarten through second reading interventionist at Central Grade; Erika Olvey, third through fifth reading and math interventionist at Central Grade; Joanne Miracle, 1-4 year-olds at Lakeland Elementary in Elk Rapids; Mike Vincent, fifth grade at Long Lake Elementary; and Sue Graham, art at Kingsley High School.
