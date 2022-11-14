- Logun Carlson, of Petoskey, recently graduated from the 142nd Michigan State Police Trooper Recruit School. Carlson is assigned to the Alpena post.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized these students during the week of Nov. 8:Traverse City St. Francis High School senior Helen Myler is a member of Teens for Life, National Honor Society and Fall Hiking Club for third-graders (founder/leader). She participated in varsity basketball, track and field and marching and concert bands. She was an altar server and volunteer at Immaculate Conception Parish, a Glad-meals volunteer and youth basketball camp leader. She received the Bishop Baraga Award (highest school award for understanding, applying and sharing the Catholic faith), AP Scholar Award with distinction for earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams, Outstanding Achievement in AP Calculus and Lake Michigan Conference All-Conference Academic and Athletic Excellence Award for basketball and track. Myler maintains a 4.233 weighted GPA and plans to study engineering at St. Mary’s College or Notre Dame.
- Traverse City Christian High School senior Brooke Smith is a Student Council member and participated in varsity bowling, softball and volleyball. She received a Northern Michigan Female Bowler of the Year Award and made the High Honor Roll each semester of high school. Smith maintains a 4.0 GPA and plans to study nursing at Milligan University in Tennessee. She hopes to obtain a bowling and academic scholarship.
- Celeste Heinz, of Traverse City, and Trent Johnson, of Bear Lake, were named to the summer 2022 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa.
Education Newsmakers: 11/14/2022
