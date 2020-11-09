- The following area students graduated from Grand Valley State University in August:
Breanna R. Fink, of Bear Lake; Jossie L. Castle, of Bellaire; Katelyn M. Nordbeck, of Benzonia; Carter A. Wilmot, of Boyne City; Hailey M. Matelski, of Boyne Falls; Jacob S. Maier and Laurie A. Trager, of Cadillac; David N. Moon, of Charlevoix; David E. Drogowski, of Cheboygan; Amanda Christine Niswander, Katherine V. Spence and Shelby J. Turner, of East Jordan; Alexandra A. Johnston, of Elmira; Samuel T. Sarchet, of Gaylord; Andrew T. Frampus, Jake W. Iverson, Alexa F. Jensen-Philbrick and Bethany Stephenson — all of Harbor Springs; Samuel O. Wagner, of Kalkaska; Nicole M. Hill, of Kewadin; Samantha J. Carmoney, Tracey A. Kaleita and Melissa A. Tengdin — all of Kingsley; Maximilian R. Craun-Selka, of Lake Ann; Luke J. Smigielski, of Mancelona; Ashley L. Elo, of Manistee; Cody J. Wagatha, of Mesick; Cari Bellicini, Brianna G. Marshall, Adam S. McCain and Hannah C. Scholten — all of Petoskey; Autumn G. Anderson, Ivy A. Baillie, Cameron L. Beemer, Mikayla M. Brett, Jeremy D. Farkas, Kaelyn R. Fiebing, Danielle T. Hood, Miranda M. Kelly, Victoria M. Krajenka, Sara Laisure, Michael R. Olm, Molly J. Peregrine, Kailey L. Rubinas, Jason J. Russell and Allyson M. Schultz — all of Traverse City; and Mikaela M. Rogers, of Williamsburg.
Ian Rakunas, of Traverse City, earned the Beverlie Buck Mayer Music Scholarship at Baldwin Wallace University this fall. Rakunas graduated from Traverse City West Senior High School and studies voice performance at the Ohio university.
