- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized Mackenzie Womack during the week of Oct. 26. Womack is a senior at Traverse City West Senior High School and attends the Northwest Education Engineering Academy.
She is a member of National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, FIRST Robotics, Titan Robotics (captain), TCAPS Global Service Trip and VESC Robotics. She’s participated with Titan Robotics Club since her freshman year. She received a varsity letter in robotics and academics and was a dean’s list nominee. Womack maintains a 4.0 GPA and plans to study aerospace engineering with a minor in Spanish at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Her goal is to run her own space exploration company. She also aims to study abroad in Madrid, Spain, or Buenos Aires, Argentina.
- These students recently graduated from West Shore Community College’s local Corrections Academy:
Eric Roberts, of Grand Traverse County; Robert Sauder, from Wexford County; Skylar Miller, from Wexford County; Jennifer Galloup, of Wexford County; Joshua Miller, of Grand Traverse County; and Nicholas Salter, of Benzie County.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized the following Traverse City West Senior High School seniors during the week of Nov. 3:
Patrick Guiney is a member of Student Senate, Math Club and Chess Club (co-founder). He played varsity soccer (2019 state runner-up team) and varsity basketball. He received a varsity letter and AP Scholar with Honor award. He maintains a 3.93 GPA and plans to study engineering in college.
Audrey Michael is a member of the Downtown Development Authority (first student member chosen), National Honor Society (Parliamentarian), Youth Advisory Council at Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation, Choir Council (co-chair), Leadership Committee Class of 2022, Spanish National Honor Society and Norte Explore Academy. She participated in choir, advanced theater, four musicals, Northern Michigan Association of Western Horse Clubs, Parallel 45 Theatre Youthquake Company and Old Town Playhouse Young Company. She went on a global service trip to Guanajuato, Mexico and was a top-five finalist in the Academic WorldQuest. Her honors include an Academic Award (four years), National Honor Society High School Scholars, Resilience Award, semifinalist in the national CS Music competition, top 10 in the Hal Leonard National Vocal Competition, Grand Traverse Musicale Karen Mitchel Memorial Award, top 10 finalist in the Verdi Opera Theatre of Michigan competition and Michigan Thespian Excellence Award. Michael was a selected singer for Franc D’Ambrosio’s master class at City Opera House in Traverse City. She maintains a 4.0 GPA and hopes to study theater, vocal arts and humanities/business/political science at Northwestern University, Yale University or the University of Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.