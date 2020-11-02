  • St. Francis High School graduate Maggie Maasberg was recently promoted to lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Major Gen. Suzanne Vares-Lum conducted the ceremony at the Indo-Pacific Command at Camp Smith Hawaii, where Maggie is stationed as a protocol officer. Prior to transferring to Hawaii, Maggie was the executive officer for the 3-364th Brigade Engineer Battalion for two years at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington.

She graduated with a degree in civil engineering from Michigan State University in 2003. She completed a master’s degree in geological engineering at the Missouri University of Science and Technology in 2009 and the Air Force Command and General Staff College in 2015.

  • Rachel Hibbard, of Traverse City, received a $1,000 grant from the P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education. Hibbard is pursuing a master’s degree in social work at the University of Michigan.
  • The following area students graduated from Northern Michigan University in August:

Kathleen Gilpatrick, of Charlevoix, with a B.S. in outdoor recreation leadership/management; Tyler Goodwin, of Petoskey, with a B.S. in applied workplace leadership; Hunter Hilton, of Petoskey, with a B.S. in management; Ryan Haworth, of Traverse City, with a B.S. in ski area business management; Elizabeth Wacker, of Williamsburg, with a B.S. in speech, language and hearing science (cum laude); and Shannon Fisher, of Maple City, with a master’s degree in educational instruction.

Amber Beeman and Melissa DeClaire, from the Benzie County Sheriff’s Department, recently graduated from West Shore Community College’s Local Corrections Academy.