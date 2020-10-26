- The following continues the list of Northwestern Michigan College students who made the summer 2020 dean’s list:
Kalkaska County — Kyleigh Bunker, Charles Gates, Madison Ingersoll, Michelle Jenkins, Tina Kniss, Elizabeth Newland and Reba Persons.
Leelanau County — Jennifer Fischer, Karla Flores, Dale Miller, Shannon Popp, Rachael Schaub and Emma Thomas.
Manistee County — Monica O’Neill and Victoria Wells.
Wexford County — Jessica Feister, Kylie Foreman, Emma Gullekson, Trevor Knapp, Meghan Pols, Emily Smith, Jessica Speaks, Abigail Valentine and Diana Vargas.
- TBA Credit Union recently awarded three $1,000 scholarships to local students. Chelsey Shafer, of Grand Traverse County, received the Study Abroad Scholarship for an upcoming trip to Japan. Sydney Yeomans, of Leelanau County, and Abbey Welling, of Grand Traverse County, earned the Invested In Scholarship, which helps fund schooling for student volunteers.
- Cynthia M. White, of Northport, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in New York. White plans to graduate in 2021 with a degree in psychology and business in the liberal arts.
- Samara Slocombe, of Suttons Bay, made the dean’s list and the honor roll at Western Michigan University Cooley Law School. She is the daughter of Jeffrey and Debbie Slocombe.
- The Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District, Traverse Connect and TBA Credit Union announced the following as recipients of the 2020 Outstanding Educator Award:
James Brumfield, Central High School head of security; Naomi Chalk, Elk Rapids Mill Creek Elementary second grade teacher; Colleen Christensen, The Children’s House director of operations (retired June 2020); Mary Jane Collins, Willow Hill Elementary fourth-grade teacher; Mike Hartigan, interim superintendent of Leland Public Schools (retired); Nichele Hursey, Suttons Bay Middle/High School math teacher; Lynda Key, TBAISD school social worker (retired June 2020); Brenda Lau, Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools preschool teacher; Michael Tiesworth, Frankfort-Elbert Area Schools technology director; and Alison Wright, Westwoods Elementary third-grade teacher (retired June 2020).
- Traverse City natives McKenzie Ankerson, Jillanne Harmson and Jaymi Seeley earned academic recognition for grade point averages during the winter 2020 term at Muskegon Community College.
- The following students are semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program: Benjamin Vanderheide, Elk Rapids High School; Evan Renn, Grayling High School; Elijah Chung, Paige Conners, Henry Huschke, Ethan Roe, Amelia Shotwell and Samuel Simon — all from Traverse City Central High School; and Natalie Heitman, from Traverse City West Senior High School.
- The following Grand Valley State University students made the spring and summer 2020 dean’s list: Lisamarie Misuraca, of Bellaire; Travis Flint, of Cadillac; Hannah Smith, of Boyne City; Trevor Vance, of Fife Lake; Ethan McDunnell, of Kingsley; Ivy Baillie, Kaelyn Fiebing and Molly Peregrine — all of Traverse City.
- The National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies Mutual Insurance Foundation selected Delaney Peters, of South Boardman, to receive the $5,000 Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company Scholarship. She studies actuarial science at Olivet College.
- The following Muskegon Community College students made the Academic Honors List during the summer 2020 session: Tyler Wickham, of Grawn; Drew Wilson, of Petoskey; and McKenzie Ankerson, Jillanne Harmson and Jaymi Seeley — all of Traverse City.
- The following Traverse City students were named semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program:
Central High School — Elijah “Mac” Chung, Paige Conners, Henry Huschke, Ethan Roe, Amelia Shotwell and Samuel Simon.
West Senior High School — Natalie Heitman.
- The following Traverse City students were commended during the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program:
Central High School — Isabel Aulicino, Nicholas Barresi, Sierra Batcha, Sara “Lou” Dezeeuw, Georgia Heintz, Jack Kernan, Erin O’Donnell, Oliver Phillips, Kyra Stobert and Shane Taylor.
West Senior High School — Levi Fles.
- The Coast Guard Foundation announced Cedarville University student Haile O’Neal, of Grawn, will receive a scholarship. O’Neal is the child of U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Terryl O’Neal.
- Darren Conn, of Gaylord, graduated with an M.A. from Ohio University.
- Shannon Fisher, of Maple City, obtained her master’s degree in educational instruction from Northern Michigan University in August.
- Geordon Carter, of Grawn, was named to the summer 2020 dean’s lists at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Port Orange, Florida.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.