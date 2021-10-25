- Petty Officer Second Class Dakota Johnson, a 2016 Manistee High School graduate, serves aboard the USS Wyoming, a nuclear-powered submarine. Johnson joined the Navy five years ago and currently works as an electrician’s mate (nuclear).
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized Traverse City St. Francis senior Michka Kiessel during the week of Oct. 12.
Kiessel is a member of National Honor Society and Kiwanis Key Club. She played on her school’s varsity soccer and basketball teams. She received honors, including an All-Conference Academic and Athletic Award and academic excellence in science, math and Spanish. She maintains a 4.23 weighted GPA and is undecided about where to attend college. She plans to obtain a degree in biology or neuroscience so she can become a pediatric oncologist or neurologist.
- Adam Cooley, of Alanson, made the summer 2021 dean’s list at the University of Maryland Global Campus. He achieved a minimum 3.5 GPA and completed a least six credits during that term.
- Michaela Peterson, of Manistee, was named to the summer 2021 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s West campus in San Jose, California.
- Robert Wolfington, of Rapid City, and Jacob Freeman, of Gaylord, made the summer 2021 dean’s list at Palmer College
- of Chiropractic’s Florida campus.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized Traverse City Central High School senior Tioloman Traore during the week of Oct. 19.
Traore is a member of National Honor Society. She participated with the varsity cross country and track and field teams. She made the honor roll each year of high school. Traore maintains a 3.5 GPA and is planning to study nursing at Ferris State University or Grand Valley State University.
