Connor Donahue

Donahue.

 Special to the Record-Eagle
  • Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized Traverse City St. Francis High School senior Connor Donahue during the week of Oct. 11.
  • Donahue is in National Honor Society, Kiwanis Key Club and Knights of the Morning Steel (third order member). He participated in varsity cross country and track and field. His honors include All-Conference for cross country, Michigan High School Athletic Association D3 4x800 Relay State Champion, All-Region for track and field, a math department AP Calculus Award and an AP Psychology Award. Donahue maintains a 4.26 weighted GPA and plans to study neuroscience in college.
  • Ian Rakunas, of Traverse City, earned the J. Everton & Mary Louise Houston Scholarship at Baldwin Wallace University during the fall 2022 term. Rakunas is a voice performance major at the Ohio university.
  • Anne Miller, from Petoskey, is the president of the University of Mississippi Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, a national leadership honor society. ODK members must be in the top 35 percent of their class and demonstrate leadership experience in academics and research, athletics, campus and community service, communications or the performing arts.
  • Haley Tarsa, of Cedar, made the summer 2022 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s campus in Port Orange, Florida.
  • Kathryn Gray, from Traverse City, received a 2022 Alumni Service Award from the Michigan State University Alumni
  • Office. Gray obtained her bachelor’s degree in nursing from
  • the University of Michigan and later her master’s in nursing from MSU. She also has experience as a volunteer nurse. In 2018, she received the MSU College of Nursing Alumni Service Award for her work with the nonprofit Soaring Unlimited, Haiti.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you