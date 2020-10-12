- Brandon Robert Montgomery, of Traverse City, graduated in May with honors from Pacific University in Oregon. Montgomery obtained a doctorate in physical therapy. He accepted a job as a physical therapist at Mary Free Bed Hospital in Grand Rapids.
- Mary Claire Burkhardt, of Leland, and Raymond Deneweth, of Traverse City, graduated in the spring from Marquette University in Wisconsin. Burkhardt obtained a B.S. in educational studies, and Deneweth earned a B.S. in operations and supply chain management.
- Allyson Schultz, of Traverse City, received the Niemeyer Award from Grand Valley State University. The Glenn A. Niemeyer Awards are given annually to up to three faculty members, two full-time undergraduate students and two graduate students.
- Allyson Albrecht, of Interlochen, received the Excellence in a Discipline Award for Theatre from Grand Valley State University. The award honors one undergraduate student and one graduate student in each academic major. Faculty from each department select the recipient.
- The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation provided more than $287,000 in college scholarships for the following students:
Antrim County — Aidan VanderHart, Autumn Thompson, David Yuhaus, Elizabeth Nichols, Ellie Ward, Emily Miner, Emma McGuire, Erin Evans, Ethan Tornga, Garrison Waugh, Gina Anger, Jaynee Boni, Jenna Wilkinson, Johnathan Ancel, Kaiya Willson, Kaylee Coy, Kendra Grafenauer, Madelyn Sleder, Madison Hall, Maxwell Crowe, Nathan Rager, Nicole Leemaster, Sadie Esch-Laurent, Tanner McLean, Tori Wilkins and Zane Miles.
Benzie County — Brandon Barker, Collin Toner, Emily Gelakosky, Emma Quick, Hailey Fiel, Helen Erginkara, Hunter Acha, Jillian Nicholls, Karl Putney, Leah Stapleton, Luke Hammon, Morgan Bradley, Ryan Navin, Sean Navin and William Newbold.
Grand Traverse County — Abbey Welling, Abigail Finnila, Aiden Griggs, Alanna Swanson, Alexander Eveleigh, Alexis Frank, Alyssa Foley, Alyssa Tarkowski, Andrew Simaz, Andrew Zaloudek, Andy Soma, Anna Davidson, Anna Morgan, Anna Ritzer, Annalysse Gronda, Arianna Bowman, Ashley Hollands, Athena Gillespie, Ava DeCarolis, Ava Warren, Bailey O’Brien, Briana Gallagher, Brittney Crandall, Brynn Rowell, Caleb Kinney, Cameron Proehl, Carly Stoops, Carolyn Garner, Carson Needham, Carson Nowak, Claire Wells, Colin Shepherd, Daniel Peacock, Delaney Derusha, Elisabeth Leiva, Elizabeth Saunders, Ellen Selby, Emlin Munch, Emma Baird, Emma Gustafson, Emma Laible, Ethan Gerds, Fiona Kirabo, Gabriela Spearing, Garrett Peacock, Grace Caldwell, Hadley Hilner, Henry Goldkuhle, Hope Thompson, Hope Warren, Hunter Krieger, Jake Chesney, Jarrod Heethuis, Jenna Sickle, John Meyers, Jordan Burnham, Jordan Liggett, Kaija Hornburg, Karolyn Davis, Kate Eveleigh, Katherine Kaberle, Katherine Kiessling, Kaylynn Allen, Kendall Hayes, Kennedy Conway, Krina Riebschleger, Kurt Baehr, Lauren Collins, Lauren Fleming, Lauren Sheffer, LeighAnn Endres, Lily Guiney, Livii Fetterley, Mackinley Marinoff, Madalyn Craven, Maddie Corwin, Madeline Bies, Marah Finnegan, Mary Chesney, Matthew Anderson, Matthew Mudget, Maya Dean, McKenna Landrum, Megan Lee, Megan Mead, Megan Walczak, Miah Alpers, Natalia Gonzalez Cortes, Natalie Lasko, Nathan Keech, Nathan Pataky, Nick Schleicher, Nicklas Sommerfield, Noah Hoxsie, Olivia Fiebing, Olivia Johnson, Olivia Kuhr, Owen Walters, Paige Hoffman, Paige McDowell, Rachel Muszynski, Reigan Buttleman, Ruth Lynch, Ryan Hozak, Samantha Maldonado, Sidny Hessem, Sommer Motley, Sophia Haas, Sophie Jackson, Spencer Crawford, Spencer Michaels, Sydney Smith, Tess Crowley, Tessa Shann, Tristan Ringsmuth, Tyler Francisco, Tyler Gillings, Willow Hampton, Yodit Kifle and Zachary Gerber.
Kalkaska County — Jacquelyn Scott
Leelanau County — Abigail Jean, Brittney Collins, Bryce Opie, Gillian Grobbel, Grace Periard, Keegan Maleski, Laura Hursey, Luke Murphy, Margaret Molter, Michael Loucks, Owen Kareck, Paige Kohler and Rachael Dyer.
- Austin Ramsey, from Traverse City, was named to the dean’s honor roll during the summer 2020 term at Lawrence Technological University. Ramsey is studying computer science.
- The Cheboygan Area Arts Council awarded funds to Alyssa Wilcome, of Cheboygan, and Mikaela Tollini, of Onaway. Wilcome is the first winner of the Irene R. Hubbel Scholarship and plans to study at the University of Michigan’s Penny W. Stamps School of Art and Design. Tollini earned the Wendy Caulkins Scholarship and plans to study ceramics at North Central Michigan Community College.
