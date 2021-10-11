- West Shore Community College recently announced the students named to the summer 2021 dean’s list: Hope F. Erlandson, Taylor D. Haglund, Alyssa R. Jackoviak, Kaitelynne S. Lange, Alora R. Sundbeck and Celeste N. Lloyd — all of Manistee
- Chloe Love, a 2015 Traverse City West High School graduate, was accepted into the Tulane University Medical School in New Orleans for the 2022/2023 academic year. She previously obtained a B.A. from Kalamazoo College and a M.S. from Tulane University.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized Traverse City West High School seniors Isabelle Baumann and Zack Featherstone during the week of Oct. 5.Baumann is president of National Honor Society, editor and social media manager of the school newspaper and a volunteer organizer/docent with Preserve Sleeping Bear. She is a member of the TC Tritons varsity rowing team (four years), the school cross-country team (her senior year), National Spanish Honor Society (2019-2021) and Honors Debate and Model U.N. (2019-2020). She has served as a freshman mentor since 2020. Her honors include AP Scholar with Distinction, MIPA Newspaper Silver Medalist, Varsity Cross Country Academic Award and honor roll (since 2018). She maintains a 3.91 GPA and plans to obtain a college degree in English and political science with a minor in environmental science.
- Featherstone is governor of Student Senate, and he played hockey and lacrosse. He made the school’s honor roll as well as earned an academic varsity letter and a bronze and silver pin. He maintains a 3.72 GPA and aims to study political science at the University of Michigan. He wants to work for the ACLU.
Education Newsmakers: 10/11/2021
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
