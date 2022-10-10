- Luke Frost, from the Traverse City area, recently was promoted to rear admiral in the U.S. Navy. He is stationed at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
- The Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized these Traverse City West Senior High School seniors during the week of Oct. 4:
Ava Young is treasurer for National Honor Society, president of Environmental Club and section leader for the Wind Ensemble. Young also participated in Jazz Band, Marching Band, musical pit, philharmonic orchestra, rowing and lacrosse. She made the honor roll all four years of high school and received the AP Scholar Award and the highest score in solo and ensemble. She maintains a 4.0 GPA and plans to study medicine, law or environmental science at the University of Michigan.
Jonah Hochstetler is president of National Honor Society, a member of Student Senate and a member of Norte’s youth leadership council El Liderato. He participated in cross country and track and field. He received All-State Track and All-State Cross Country awards. Hochstetler maintains a 4.15 weighted GPA and aims to pursue a career as a fighter pilot.
