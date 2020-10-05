- The following students graduated from Grand Valley State University in April:
Matthew Lautner, Ellis Masters and Michael Skipski, of Cedar; Maddy Sides, of Elmira; Austin Vance, of Fife Lake; Rebekah Nickerson, of Grawn; Allyson Albrecht and Samantha Brigham, of Interlochen; Max Manson and Sydney Perry, of Kalkaska; Lucas Bensinger, Tylor Kistler and Tristan Sauerman, of Lake Ann; Kyra Winowiecki, of Lake Leelanau; Kyle Morrison, of Mancelona; Brittany Hobbins and Samantha Neddo, of Maple City; Claire Durling, of Rapid City; Claire Bladek, Rosemary Cook and Kailey Schoen, of Suttons Bay; Angela Amalfitano, Taylor Bills, Natalie Burns, Christopher Cox, Paige Emerson, Samuel Fyfe, Devan Gorton, Shaine Kearney, Erin Kuhn, Melissa Lance, Caitlin Loeding, Brooke Matson, Isaiah Moger, Anna Montgomery, Mikaela Piche, Gerald Richardson, Jordan Runkel, Austin Russell, Griffin Smith, James Smith, Kylie Stokes, Julia Stout, Christine Twietmeyer and Sarah Wood — all of Traverse City; Hannah Helferich, Elizabeth Swan and Molly Whiting, of Williamsburg.
- The following Traverse City natives graduated from Miami University in May: Jay Jones, Alex LaCross, Isabel Lutz and Claire Podges.
- The following Traverse City residents earned academic honors during the spring 2020 term at Benedictine College in Kansas: Maria Piche, dean’s list; Cecelia Richardson, president’s list; and Rori Richardson, president’s list.
- Rotary Club of Elk Rapids awarded Northwestern Michigan College scholarships to Elk Rapids High School alumni Jordan Jansen, Parker Lawrence and Tanner McLean. Jansen plans to pursue a degree in nursing, Lawrence aims to study in the pre-medical program and McLean will enter the engineering tract of the “2 + 2” program with Michigan Technological University.
- Nick Suminski, of Williamsburg, graduated from Lawrence University in Wisconsin in June. He majored in chemistry and music performance (piano). He also made the 2020 dean’s list.
- The following students earned a degree from Western Governors University, an online nonprofit:
Deborah Neddo, of Maple City, Master of Arts in English language learning (Pre-K-12); Kyle Richey, of Traverse City, B.S. in nursing; Beyleon Alejandro, of Traverse City, B.A. in interdisciplinary studies (K-8); Doris Barsheff, of Traverse City, B.S. in nursing; and Shantelle Gerkin, of Traverse City, B.S. in business-healthcare management.
- Paul Oh, of Traverse City, was named to Colorado College’s 2019-20 dean’s list. Oh was a sophomore during that academic year.
- Elizabeth Belinsky, of Beulah, made the spring 2020 honors list at Concordia University Wisconsin. She is in the athletic training program.
- The following students were named to the spring 2020 honors list at Concordia University Ann Arbor: Emily Belinsky and Zachary Belinksy, of Beulah; Ryan Bailey, of Maple City; and Carley Drzewiecki, of Traverse City.
- Grand Traverse Bay Area MEA-Retired and TBA Credit Union awarded a $1,000 scholarship to recent high school graduates Katherine Kaberle, Traverse City West Senior High School, and Riley Kate Robinson, Bellaire High School. Kaberle danced with Traverse Dance Academy, acted as vice president of National Honor Society, participated with the Principal’s Student Leadership Committee and was named a Kiwanis Club student of the month. She plans to attend Michigan State University’s Honors College to study kinesiology and pursue a physical therapy degree. Robinson participated in the Front Street Writers program at TBAISD Career-Tech Center, acted as class president for three years, made the Principal’s Honor Roll and dean’s list at NMC and served as secretary for the National Tech Honor Society. She was a member of the bowling team and Youth Advisory Council in Antrim and Grand Traverse counties. She received the DAR Good Citizen Award. Robinson plans to study multimedia journalism at NMC.
- NMC student Alexandra Swainston is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members named a 2020 Coca-Cola Military Leaders of Promise Scholar. Swainston will receive a $1,000 award. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation awards annual scholarships to active U.S. Military personnel or veterans based on their academic achievement and leadership potential.
- Stephanie Purifoy, of Lake Ann, was recognized during Emerson College’s annual EVVY Awards, which occurred online in May. Purifoy pursues a degree in journalism.
- Michael Parrish, of Traverse City, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May. He obtained a degree in audiology.
- Clara Steeves, of Interlochen, made the president’s list at Purchase College during the spring 2020 term. Steeves is studying acting.
