- These local students graduated from Ohio University after the summer 2021 semester: Brian Roman, from Traverse City, and Shannon Cole, of Manistee. Both students obtained their B.S. in nursing from the College of Health Sciences and Professions.
- TCAPS Lead Bus Mechanic Dean Councilor won the Michigan Association for Pupil Transportation School Bus Technician of the Year Award. Councilor has been a bus mechanic since 2007. He possesses 17 National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence Mechanics certifications and is current president of the Kingsley Sportsman Club.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized St. Francis High School senior Isabel Niemer during the week of Sept. 28. Niemer is an officer with the National Honor Society, president of Environmental Club and president of Student Council. She participated in school musicals, select ensemble choirs, Kiwanis Key Club and JV tennis. She received first place in the Voice of Democracy Essay contest (VFW Post 2780); American Literature, AP English Language and AP U.S. Government awards; and AP Scholar with Distinction recognition. She maintains a 4.255 weighted GPA and is undecided about where to attend college. Niemer plans to obtain a degree in cognitive science or business so she can obtain a career in marketing.
- West Shore Community College named these students to the 2020-21 winter semester dean’s list:
Amanda J. Ross, of Cadillac; Skylar J. Wojciechowski, of Harrietta; Sylvia L. Mauntler and Rachel L. Shoebridge, both of Arcadia; Hunter P. Bentley, Margaret J. Bradford, Thomas H. Bradford, Keera Groenwald, Megan E. Gydesen, Linda L. Hartman, Dylan R. Ide, Breanna R. Schneider, Kalissa Swanson, Maegan N. Hrachovina, Megan R. Lowe, Quentin Ruiz and Sophia K. Wisniski — all of Bear Lake; Emilee G. MacPherson, Leah Nelson, Randi L. Nelson and Hannah G. Winter — all of Kaleva; Breanna M. Alexander, Brendan C. Cook, Glory P. Curtiss, Hope F. Erlandson, Taylor D. Haglund, Kelly S. Kelley, Jessica M. Kiszelik, Shanna R. Knudsen, Emilee D. Kott, Andrew Lloyd, Celeste N. Lloyd, Aleah M. Miller, Ndio B. Mitchell, Cayley P. Nelson, Danielle E. Oleniczak, Danyeil M. Schubert, Julie L. Stec, Alora R. Sundbeck, Austin M. Taylor, Adam S. Vaas , Jasmyn M. White, Debra M. Bialik, Destiny F. Dulaney, Shelby Fraly, Shannon M. Freese, Brendan R. Jans, Nicholas J. Kolanowski, Brianne L. Krumins, Holly Lafleur, Patrick L. Quinn, Kyria E. Rowe, Christopher W. Rowland and Jeslyn R. Saenz — all of Manistee; Megan Faber, Jaylona M. Hull, Kaitlin Kubiskey, Mairin K. McCarthy, Jenna J. Bromley, Sara K. Bromley and Ellery W. McIsaac — all of Onekama; and Claire E. Ball, of Wellston.
