- The following students earned 2020 Crooked Tree Youth Arts Scholarships: Helen Hanchin, Charlevoix High School graduate in music performance at MSU; Eva Leirstein, Petoskey High School graduate studying at Kendall College of Art & Design; Gina Anger, Mancelona High School graduate majoring in engineering and visual arts at NMC; Lauren Flemming, Traverse City Central High School graduate who intends to study vocal performance and opera; and Matthew Mudget, Traverse City West High School graduate who plans to pursue music education at CMU
- Pensacola Christian College named the following students to the spring 2020 dean's list:
Rachel Gentry, of Traverse City; Randi Laundre, of Mancelona; and Shanda Waffle, of Bellaire
- Traverse City residents Stephanie Dickson, Lily VanBrocklin and Sarah Whitscell made the dean's honor list at Cedarville University during the spring 2020 term.
- Maggie McCrary, of Traverse City, was recently named to the dean's list at Miami University in Ohio.
- Saginaw Valley State University named the following students to the winter 2020 dean's list: Arizona Adams, of Fife Lake; Audrey Bergey, of Fife Lake; Abigail Dunne, of Mancelona; Alycia Dzierwa, of Williamsburg; Nicklas Endres, of Buckley; Keegan Ferguson, of Mancelona; Alexander Gloshen, of Traverse City; Kyle Ingersoll, of Fife Lake; Nicholas Jurgess, of Fife Lake; Alexandra Kirt, of Suttons Bay; Dalton Morgan, of Kinglsey; Emma Popa, of Kalkaska; Jared Roeske, of Lake Ann; and Katherine Seekamp, of Interlochen
- The following Saginaw Valley State University students made the president's list during the winter 2020 term:
Madison Groves, of Traverse City; Hannah Hardy, of Mancelona; Joshua Lugiewicz, of Kalkaska; Felicia Snyder, of Fife Lake; and Katelyn Zeits, of Traverse City
Andrew Wayne Gildersleeve, of Elk Rapids, graduated in May with a B.A. in psychology from Norwich University in Vermont.
Grand Traverse Area Spartan Alumni Club awarded scholarships to the following Michigan State University-bound students in June:
Madelenie Myers, TC West High School, Spencer Sogge, TC Central High School, Margaret Stosio, Kalkaska High School, Madelyn Sleder, Elk Rapids High School, Grace Caldwell, TC West High School, Cavanaugh Doud, TC Central High School, Lauren Golden, TC St. Francis High School and Madison Hall, Elk Rapids High School
- Michigan Education Association Academic All-Star 13-B Coordinating Council awarded Mariah McLouth, Bear Lake Schools and Nevaeh Mannon, Manistee Area Public Schools, for their academic and leadership achievements. McLouth received an additional $500 scholarship.
- Madison Hertel, of Traverse City, was named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Ithaca College in New York. Hertel studies musical theater.
- NMC student Amy Bissell obtained the 2020 John Lewis Veterans for Peace Scholarship from Veterans for Peace Chapter 50. The Traverse City organization provides the annual award to an NMC student who is a veteran or a child, grandchild, sibling or spouse of a veteran.
- Leif Mohrman, of Cedar, is on the spring 2020 dean's list at Lewis University in Illinois. Mohrman is studying aviation flight management.
- Lauren Breederland, of Traverse City, and Abigail Riffell, of Williamsburg, were named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Wheaton College in Illinois.
- Michigan Retailers Foundation awarded a $1,500 Linda Mayleben Legacy Scholarship to Gillian Gardner, of Empire, for the 2020-21 academic year. Gardner is a freshman studying education at Grand Valley State University.
- Brittney Collins, of Cedar, and Marguerite Arbogast, of Interlochen, were named to the spring 2020 dean's list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
- Codey Barby, of Frankfort, earned a B.S. in ecology and field biology from St. Cloud State University at the conclusion of the spring 2020 term.
- Maisy Russell, of Traverse City, made the president's list at Drake University for achieving a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2020 semester.
- Nathaniel Heegeman, of Bellaire, and Alexa Vanord, of Traverse City, made the spring 2020 dean's list at Carthage College in Wisconsin. Vanord graduated in May.
- Cora Kangas, of Interlochen, was named to the University of Alabama dean's list during the spring 2020 semester.
- The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences named Emily Andreasson, of Williamsburg, to the spring 2020 dean's list. Andreasson majors in modern and classical language, literature and cultures.
- The following students made the Spring Arbor University dean's list in the spring 2020 semester: Marie C. Pierson, of Kingsley; Jezrielle R. Annis, Savanah Lynn Bluemel, Rebekah S. Cotton and Madeline Faith Wierda — all of Traverse City.
