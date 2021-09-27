- The following area students are semifinalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program:
Thomas R. Sheridan, of Alpena High School; Jenna R. Stahlecker, of Cadillac High School; Daniel J. Reynolds and Rebecca J. Reynolds, of Gaylord High School; Jonah B. Cohen, Carolyn W. Hoff and Madeleine B. Zuckerman — all of Interlochen Arts Academy; Colin G. Gordon, Grady M. Luyt and Lauren A. May — all from Traverse City Central High School; and Ella K. Beck, Matthew S. Popp and Alexander M. Shumaker — all of Traverse City West Senior High School.
- Jamie Roloff, of Manistee, received a degree at the Austin Peay State University commencement ceremony in August.
- Amy Burk was chosen to receive the Presidential Award of Excellence from National Communities In Schools. Burk is the executive director of Communities In Schools of Northwest Michigan in Mancelona. The organization works in K-12 schools in Central Lake, East Jordan, Kalkaska, Mancelona and Ellsworth.
- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized Kingsley High School senior Karly Roelofs during the week of Sept. 21. Roelofs is a member of National Honor Society (treasurer), STAND Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She participated in varsity softball (captain), basketball (captain) and track. She was named to the Academic Honor Roll and received the All-Conference, All-District, All-Region Award as a softball pitcher (three years) and the 2021 Conference MVP. Roelofs maintains a 3.97 GPA and is not sure yet where
- to attend college. She plans
- to play softball and obtain
- a degree in finance and investments.
