- Kiwanis Club of Traverse City recognized Traverse City St. Francis High School senior Emily Jozwiak during the week of Sept. 20. Jozwiak is a member of National Honor Society, Junior Student Council (treasurer) and Student Body Council (treasurer). She participated in varsity basketball, golf, Environmental Club and Students for Life. She took honors chemistry, geometry and U.S. government. Honors include a pre-calculus award for the science department, Scholar Athlete Award and All-Conference Athletic/Academic Award in golf. Jozwiak maintains a 4.29 weighted GPA and plans to study chemical engineering at a Big 10 university.
- The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists in Michigan: Interlochen Arts Academy student Elizabeth Keller and Traverse City Central High School students Ora Arnold and Rowin Smith.
- Washington Monthly’s 2022 college rankings include Lake Superior State University, which is No. 7 in the “Best Bang for the Buck Midwest Colleges” and No. 13 in the “Top 200 Bachelor’s Colleges” in the nation. The University of Michigan-Ann Arbor ranked No. 22 in affordability, with Michigan State University at No. 28.
- The Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education released its 2022 Sustainable Campus Index. Grand Valley State University received gold status in the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System (STARS).
- Traverse City Area Public Schools was accepted into the League of Innovative Schools, a national group of kindergarten through 12th grade school districts organized by the nonprofit Digital Promise. Membership in the League is based on superintendent and school district qualifications.
