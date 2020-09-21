- Emily Vanek, of Interlochen, and Carl Swenson, of Traverse City, graduated from Iowa State University. Vanek received a B.S. in community and regional planning and made the spring 2020 dean’s list. Swenson obtained an M.A. in interior design.
- The following students recently graduated from Saginaw Valley State University: Taylor Chaulk, of Kalkaska; Lauren Gonzalez, of Grawn; Adam Stremlow, of Kingsley; and Olivia Wiltjer, of Cedar.
- Evan Barnes, of Frankfort, made the Chancellor’s List at the University of Minnesota-Crookston during the spring 2020 term. Barnes recently graduated with a B.S. in sport and recreation management.
- Olivia Schmitz, of Traverse City, made the University of Nebraska-Lincoln dean’s list during the spring 2020 semester.
- Bridget Hintz, of Rapid City, made the 2019-20 dean’s honor roll at the University of Northern Colorado.
- First-year students JuliAnn Kirk, of Thompsonville, and Odin Soffredine, of Traverse City, received 2020 President’s Cup awards from Alma College.
- The following students made the winter 2020 dean’s list at Grand Valley State University:
Tally K. Goodwin, Lindsay E. Lampman, Cassandra J. Miller, Lisamarie D. Misuraca and Colleen W. Randolph — all from Bellaire; Ashley R. Vockel, of Beulah; Olivia E. Brian, Lyudmyla S. Karpukhno and Maxwell E. Okros — all of Benzonia; Autumn R. Kwiatkowski, Matthew P. Lautner, Kira I. Metcalf, Damon A. Nelson, Michael J. Skipski, Marjorie C. Stowe and Haley D. Tarsa — all of Cedar; Abigail M. Pritchard, of Elk Rapids; Trevor S. Vance, of Fife Lake; Matthew D. Stefanski, of Frankfort; Madison G. Alonzi, of Glen Arbor; Anthony M. Pelton, Maria R. Simaz and Kyla M. Watkins — all from Grawn; Allyson P. Albrecht, Madison M. Dohm, Ryan J. Fernandez, Thomas J. Morgenstern and Benjamin W. Tiesworth — all of Interlochen; Angela L. Iott, Sydney M. Perry and Samuel O. Wagner — all from Kalkaska; Lacey B. Benton, of Kingsley; Tylor A. Kistler, Bailey N. MacDermaid, Tyler J. Robbins and Tristan S. Sauerman — all of Lake Ann; Olivia W. Fellows and Kyra B. Winowiecki, both from Lake Leelanau; Mattie A. Burda, Garrison A. Buta-Scott, Hanna R. Elwell and Iris A. Walters — all from Leland; Brittany M. Hobbins, Casey D. Murphy, Cade R. Peterson, Drew T. Peterson and Amanda R. Sweeney — all from Maple City; Claire E. Durling and Kayla B. Lett, both of Rapid City; Alyssa R. Davis, Jenna M. Palmer, Kailey A. Schoen and Gerardo E. Vasquez — all of Suttons Bay; Jacob A. Belcher, Grace K. Failor and Alyssa K. Rottman — all of Williamsburg; Erynn E. Adle, Autumn G. Anderson, Ivy A. Baillie, Molly T. Barnes, Lora M. Bartnick, Allison D. Beauchamp, Taylor J. Bills, Ava G. Brown, Paige E. Carlson, Joshua Carrell, Jacob P. Carruth, Mary C. Chesney, Brooke C. Clarke, Andrew W. Colombo, Halli E. Disbrow, Mary C. Drake, Amanda L. Eshleman, Sean J. Farrell, Matthew C. Fisher, Frances G. Flores, Kurstin K. Frank, Jonathan R. Friar, Samuel R. Fyfe, Ann E. Gerstner, Magdeline M. Gniadecki, Nerissa F. Godfrey, Devan K. Gorton, Allison M. Gravis, Amara Hagy, Carson J. Harrington, Megan M. Hatfield, Hannah M. Holfels, Cailey J. Humitz, Kira L. Jarvi, Kendall M. Kielty, Jack C. Kleinrichert, Kelsi M. Klimaszewski, Caroline G. Komrska, Zachary J. Kyro, Morgan E. Lammers, Jessica J. Lampton, Melissa E. Lance, Robert J. Lohr, Ngandu T. Lukusa, Sophia M. Mackey, Gavyn M. MacLachlan, Nathan E. Madigan, Shaylee K. McAuliffe, Paige A. McGarry-Costello, Morgan J. McGrew, Anna M. Montgomery, Emma C. Oliver, Jordan M. Pellerito, Alexis R. Peters, Kalyn B. Peterson, Kyler J. Ray, Emmalyn Reamer, Gabriel R. Rhinelander, Howard L. Rose, Kailey L. Rubinas, Jordan I. Runkel, Austin W. Russell, Jacob R. Sheehan, Stella H. Sterling, Julia L. Stout, Tristen P. Szafranski, Liam S. Tank, Alayna A. Torrey, Mary Y. Twietmeyer and Justin J. Walter — all of Traverse City.
- Krista Cole, of Traverse City, graduated summa cum laude from Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio. She earned a bachelor’s degree in music therapy.
- The following students made the spring 2020 dean’s list at Marquette University: America Mandeville, of Kewadin; Chris Deneweth, Rj Deneweth, Caroline Peacock and Ethan Stoudt — all from Traverse City.
- Rhys Adle, of Traverse City, and Joshua Olosky, of Elk Rapids, made the spring 2020 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology in New York. Adle recently obtained a B.S. in chemical engineering, and Olosky studies management information systems.
