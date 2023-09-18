- The National Merit Scholarship Corporation is announcing the semifinalists in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program: Brendan P. Schokley, from Elk Rapids High School; Paige A. Cook, Arin T. Goldstein and Avrom M. Lindner, all from Interlochen Arts Academy; Luke B. Smith, Manistee High School; Simon B. Gelb, Petoskey High School; Paul W. Skendzel, St. Francis High School; Alden K. King, Jackson E. Price and Lucy S. Poppleton, all from Traverse City Central High School and Gianna M. Primo, Traverse City West High School.
- These students received honors during Mid Michigan College’s summer 2023 semester:Krista Nichols, of Kalkaska, made the president’s list. Rachel Suszek, of Alpena; Caitlyn Haskell, of Cadillac; Brooke McKenney, of Gaylord; Lexie Coxon, of Kingsley and Tyler Ford, of Mesick, all made the Scholars List.
- Peyton Miller, from Petoskey, is on the Ithaca College Spring 2023 Dean’s List.
