- Glen Lake Woman’s Club awarded 15 college scholarships to the following recent Glen Lake High School graduates:
Sara Baarstad, $2,000 Jeanine Wessinger Dean Scholarship; Karson Klocko, $2,000 Janice Freeman Scholarship; Nathan Szarapski, $1,500 award; Delaney Jackson, Lanita Dreves and Emma Ayres, $1,000 each; Emily Wright, Morgan Zwyicki, Reann Nelson, Ashley Peplinski, Aubree Rice, Emma Rosa, Jason Bradford Jr., Alecia Campbell and Madison Steinhaus, $500 each.
Glen Lake Woman’s Club also gave scholarships to the following college students:
Adam Kabat and Alyssa Hlavka, $1,000 second-year awards; and Kaylee Butts, a $300 third-year award.
- Maxwell Ammerman, of Traverse City, and Anna Roth, of Cedar, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at DePauw University in Indiana. Roth recently obtained a degree in performance music.
- Zoe Moore, a Traverse City resident, made the spring 2020 dean’s list at Berea College in Kentucky.
- Davis Wodek, of Traverse City, and Autumn Decker and Michelle Seman, of Williamsburg, are candidates for degrees from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Commencement was rescheduled to October. Wodek also made the spring 2020 dean’s list in the College of Letters and Science.
- Sarah Chouinard, of Traverse City, was named to the dean’s list during the spring 2020 term at St. Norbert College in Wisconsin.
- Journalism students from Traverse City East Middle School earned the Spartan Award for Trojan TV from the Michigan Interscholastic Press Association. The crew received a 216 out of 220 on its 2019-2020 Spartan Video Critique. Also, the student-produced website, The Link, won a Gold Award, the second highest from the MIPA.
- Shannon Fiegel and Robert Witkop, of Traverse City, made the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Utah. Fiegel studies recreational therapy and Witkop majors in business administration.
- Charlie Scales, from Lake Leelanau, graduated in May with a B.A. in biology from Bucknell University in Pennsylvania.
- William Brown, of Traverse City, earned a B.A. in global studies from the University of Vermont in May.
- Clara Jurik, of Mesick, recently received a Dr. Frances Joan Masser Scholarship from the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. Jurik is treasurer of the Illinois Student Chapter of the American Association of Feline Practitioners. She is a member of Veterinary Business
- Management Association, American Association of
- Equine Practitioners, Production Medicine Club and Integrative Medicine Club.
- Trine University named the following students to the president’s list during the spring 2020 term:
Griffin Cencer, of Traverse City; Justin Raymond, of Rapid City; and Zachary VanCompernolle, of Williamsburg.
- The following students graduated from Spring Arbor University:
Deanna Humphrey, of Grawn; David Sattler, of Maple City; Jezrielle R. Annis, Carolyn Burzynski, Jeffrey Allen Comerford, Joan Honeman, Danielle Rice and Shauna Richey — all of Traverse City.
- Robert Cline, of Cedar, achieved highest honors (a 3.9 to 4.0 GPA) during the spring 2020 term at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
- University of Michigan Club of Grand Traverse awarded scholarships to the following undergraduate students for the 2020-21 year:
Benzie County — Connor McLaren, Benzie Central High School; and Alex Thayer, Frankfort High School.
Grand Traverse County — Katelyn Albrecht, Traverse City West Senior High School; Emma Baird, Traverse City Central High School; and Tess Crowley, Traverse City West.
Leelanau County — Lillian Kinker, Northport High School; Natalie Myers, Suttons Bay High School; Helene Mitchell, Leland High School; and Talia Yaakoby, Leland.
- Rory Baker, of Interlochen, graduated in May from Eastern New Mexico University.
- Brianne Giddis, of Traverse City, received an Outstanding Senior Award from Alma College in May. Giddis studied mathematics and music.
- The following Lawrence Technological University students made dean’s honor roll during the spring 2020 term:
Roark Pargeon, of Beulah; Samuel DeKuiper, from Grawn; and Matthew Baker, Joshua Bradfield, David Klug, Austin Ramsey, Tyler Revett and Spencer Schulte — all of Traverse City.
- Raleigh Cerre, of Traverse City, was named to the College of Charleston spring 2020 president’s list. Cerre is majoring in public health.
- Lindsay McInerney, of Traverse City, received a master’s degree from the University of Northern Colorado at the end of the spring 2020 term.
- William Brenes, of Traverse City, made the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. He studies data science.
