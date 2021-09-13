- Michigan Career and Technical Institute graduated 207 students during its 2020-21 school year. MCTI delivers training programs that provide Michiganders with disabilities the necessary credentials to access competitive integrated employment and enhance independence.
Some of the summer term graduates: Wessley Gotts, of Antrim County, retail marketing program; Hope Adams, from Benzie County, retail marketing; and Guillermo Martinez-Serrano Jr., of Leelanau County, machine technology.
Northwest Education Services, Traverse Connect and TBA Credit Union announced the 2021 Outstanding Educator Award recipients: Jessie Houghton, principal at Traverse City Central High School; Kathy Larkin, sixth-/seventh-grade teacher at Alba Public School; Nancy Martin, teacher at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School; Eric Ranke, Spanish teacher at Traverse City West Senior High School; Terrie Rawlings, middle school teacher at Forest Area Community Schools; Becky Westphal, special education teacher at Northwest Education Services; and Megan Zell, assistive technology consultant
at Northwest Education Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.