- Justin Redmond, from Topinabee, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll for the summer 2023 semester at Bismarck State College in North Dakota.
- Carissa Comnick, of Suttons Bay, recently received a doctorate of philosophy degree from the University of Iowa. Comnick studied biostatistics in the Graduate College.
- Foresters Financial, based in Canada, is providing a $2,500 scholarship for Chloe Ricker, of Traverse City. She is receiving the award for volunteering at the Great Lakes Children’s Museum, Spartan Day of Service, Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, the Horticulture Club, the Holmes Hall Association and Up North Pride. Ricker is enrolled at Michigan State University this fall.
- Traverse City Area Public Schools student Lucy Poppleton received a perfect score of 1600 on her Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) in April. She is planning to graduate from Traverse City Central High School in 2024. Poppleton participates in the school SCI-MA-TECH and STEM programs, writes for the Black and Gold Quarterly student magazine and is a member of National Honor Society.
- Alec Lanning, of Kalkaska, was named to the dean’s list during the summer 2023 term at Southern New Hampshire University.
- Southern New Hampshire University is recognizing the following students on its summer 2023 president’s list:Randi Grody, of Mancelona; Amanda Stead-Stirton, of Harbor Springs; Matthew Ferri, of Charlevoix; Kasey Juenke, of Vanderbilt; Emily Simon, of Interlochen; Katie Van Riper, of Petoskey; Destiny Adams, of Mancelona; Brandon Pocius, of Traverse City; Dana Chandler, of Wellston; Jade Sutherland, of Grayling; Rebecca Maloney, of Lewiston and Madison Richards, of Manistee.
Education Newsmakers: 09/11/2023
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
