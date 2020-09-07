The following continues the list of students named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at NMC:
Grand Traverse County — Nicholas Rapin, Adam Rasmussen, Aspen Reamer, Aaron Redburn, Sara Reed, Alexis Reid, Samantha Renshaw, Derrell Reynolds, Noelle Riccobono, Ann Richardson, Daisey Richter, Miles Riddle, Shay Ridenour, Annika Robens, Erika Roberson, Haley Robertson, Noah Robitshek, Kendall Rodriguez, Layton Roe, Daniel Roose, Martin Ross, Quentin Ross, Jennifer Rountree, Brynn Rowell, Braden Rubinas, Neal Sabin, Sheridan Salcedo, Nathaniel Saldanha, Krystal Salenski, Brock Sanderson, Madeline Sanderson, Brandee Sasser-Drone, Eric Saunders, Olivia Schmitt, Natasha Schropp, Lisa Schulte, Taylor Schultz, Thresa Schultz, Zoe Schwert, Elle Scollard, Taylor Sears, Chauna Seekamp, Jillian Send, Kyle Shaner, Nicole Sherman, Jacob Sian, Pamela Silva, Coleman Simon, Kristen Simsa, Emily Slater, Stephanie Slawnik, Madelyn Sleder, Kelly Smith, Sidney Smith, Victoria Smith, Zachary Smith, Foster Snell, Brian Snyder, Talon Soenksen, Caleb Solis, George Soullier, Abigail Stacy, Steven Starlin, Peter Steele, Ella Stepan, Glen Stevens, Stephanie Stevenson, Courtney Stewart, Jonathan Stewart, Jacob Stoll, Alexis Stone, Annah Stringham, Hannah Strong, Blake Susalski, Emily Swantek, Sean Sweeney, Mikayla Sweet, Kayla Swift, Nathan Szarapski, Eli Szumera, Collin Szydlowski, Sierra Tafelsky, Molly Tank, Alyssa Tarkowski, Colin Tate, Zachary Tenbusch, Brooke Tester, Zachary Thelander, Alexander Thelen, Athena Thomas, Skyler Thomas, Benjamin Thompson, Brendan Thompson, Deanna Thompson, Timothy Tittel, Joshua Tobian, Jacob Tolfree, Kristy Tompkins, Brad Tondreau, Madeline Toth, Kendall Travis, Abigail Treacy, Jessalin Tupper, Sarah Ullom, Henry Urbain, Kristina Uribe, Savhanna Valliere, Lindsey VanBerlo, Kelby VanBrocklin, Emily VanOordt, Brianna Vanderley, Sydney Vandeveer, Alana Vang, Briana Vanvreede, Michelle Vanwettere, Natalie Veith, Bailey Versluis, Dahlia Vincent, Josie Visser, Paige Voice, Jessica Voss, Corbin Wagner, Mitchell Waller, Marina Wallington, Tammy Walsh, Nicky Wang, Olivia Warner, Kaitlyn Watson, Nicole Watson, Hannah Weatherholt, Isabel Weathers, Rachel Weatherwax, Jordan Webb, Natalie Wedra, Mark Wenzlick, Sean Werner, Caitlin White, Kunlanart Wichian, Jessica Wichtoski, Tamara Wige, Larry Williams, Melissa Williams, Olivia Wilson, Veronica Wilson, Devin Wing, Hannah Witte, Margot Woughter, Griffin Wright, Jeffrey Xaver, Nolan Yanick, Paul Young, Molly Zachow, Brendan Zak, Katelyn Zak, Andrew Zaloudek, Michael Zarnoch, Matthew Zielinski, Jessica Zionskowski, David Zoulek and Autumn Zywicki
- Noelle Klimek, of Traverse City, made the spring 2020 dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University.
- Isabelle Prescott, of Traverse City, earned a spot on the spring 2020 dean’s list at Northeastern University. Prescott is majoring in biochemistry.
- Rochelle Wilkinson, of Interlochen, graduated from the University of Findlay with a B.S. in equestrian studies.
- The following Alma College students were named to the dean’s list during the winter 2020 term:Brianna Barbeaux, a senior from Traverse City; Rebecca Bohrer, a first year from Traverse City; Skylar Briggs, a sophomore from Traverse City; Kennan Dawson, a sophomore from Bellaire; Alison Fox, a senior from Williamsburg; Bailey Frank, a junior from Traverse City; and Brianne Giddis, a senior from Traverse City
- Destyne Chavalia, of Traverse City, is included on the dean’s list for the spring 2020 term at Lake Superior State University. Chavalia studies criminal justice and psychology. Chavalia plans to pursue a career as a homeland security investigator after graduation.
- Traverse City residents Hunter Kehoe, Elena Kolarevic and Bridget Puetz made the spring 2020 dean’s list at Saint Mary’s College in Indiana.
- The following students recently graduated from Albion College: Kellie Brown, of Traverse City; Haven Hill, of Traverse City; Kolten Hollenbeck, of Frankfort; Jordan Marmul, of Empire; Alexander Tokie, of Traverse City; and Coleman Schindler, of Frankfort
- The following Albion College students made the spring 2020 dean’s list: Coleman Schindler, of Frankfort; Haven Hill, Emma Burns, Charlotte Groleau, Madeline Prall, Jordan Ruckle and Sophie Swanker — all of Traverse City
- Kaixin Wang, from Traverse City, made dean’s list during the spring term at University of Vermont.
- Plymouth State University named Hannah Bradshaw, of Traverse City, to the dean’s list during the spring 2020 term. Bradshaw studies exercise and sport physiology.
- Hope Thompson, of Traverse City, received a National Merit Scholarship funded by Northwestern University in Illinois. Thompson plans to study journalism.
- Juan Gonzales, of Kingsley; and Jayson Boone, Garrett Prescott and Wilson Unke, of Traverse City, made the spring 2020 dean’s list at Alpena Community College.
