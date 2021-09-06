- The following students made the summer 2021 dean’s list at Northwestern Michigan College:
Antrim County — Erin Benitez, Caitlin Buchalla, Sonja Cocke, Jessica Hanson, Joseph Hoezee, Mary Janisse, Joshua Pion, Jenna Somers and Mellisa Vasold.
Benzie County — Kelly Lamie-Fulk, Isaac Lemmen, Julia Morse, Tiffany Ockert and Andrew Veith.
Charlevoix County — Alexander Kwapisz, Dillon Sweet and Alana Tinsley.
Emmet County — Maxwell Bosley, Savannah Morris and Rhonda Ormsbee.
Grand Traverse County — James Alner, Christal Anderson, Rachael Anderson, Tracie Anderson, Sophia Armstrong, Paige Beauchamp, Rachel Berndt, Lauren Berry, Michael Bersin, John Boecker, Whitney Boecker, Sherri Bourgeois, Victoria Breadon, Lily Briggs, Katharine Brown, Jamie Burley, Sarah Bye, Amy Camargo, Amber Clouse, Noah Cobb, Gabrielle Commins, Ian Cornish, James Cox, Aida Deloach, Olivia Doherty, Daniel Drew, John Dunckel, Tegan Elkins, Ericka Emerson, Sarah Ennis, Tiffany Fashbaugh, Kristen Fessler, Jonathan Flynn, Christopher Fulton, Nathan Gentry, Jessica Greene, Jillanne Harmson, Anthony Hergesheimer, Bryce Herkner, Taylor Hines, Abigail Jaquish, Matthew Jones, Alexander Jurich, Rachel Justin, Periwinkle Kietzman, Kristina Klusek, Cole Komrska, Grace Lambert, Wesley Lark, Christopher Lloyd, Caitlin Lynch, Hope McGarry-Costello, Tanner McLean, Mitchell McMullen, Alexandra Melton, Elizabeth Meyer, Bethel Milligan, Connor Morey, Charlotte Morgan, Samantha Mork, Madeleine Morrison, Michael Morrison, Molly Muessig, David Myers, Esther Nance, Mark Nance, Hunter Nied, Allison Ostrander, Brittany Palmer, Justin Perry, Erica Peterson, Justin Popa, Sara Posey, Stephanie Powers, Hannah Preston, Katie Rainey-Minzey, Katie-Lynn Rakan, Jeremiah Rapmund, Colin Riker, Billy Rowbatham, Jack Rusinowski, Elizabeth Saunders, Dylan Schaub, Katie Seeber, Holly Shanley, Stacy Sieffert, Kristen Simsa, Patricia Smith, Tyler Smith, Jillian Sodini, John Stankowski, Tonya Starlin, Sean Sweeney, Ashton Thomas, Norah VanWingerden, Ava Warren, Griffin Weatherholt, Carrie Whitener, Dylan Wiand, Nichole Wilson, Maxwell Winkler, Janelle Witkowski, Margot Woughter, Julia Wright, Samantha Wylin, Denise Zimmerman and Livia Paula da Silva Maia Argyle.
Kalkaska County — Jessica Bole, Audrey Hartzell, Samantha Michelin and Madeline Vasquez.
Leelanau County — Jackson Arens, Adam Kabat, William Lewellen, Michael Loucks and Ethan Satchwell.
Manistee County — Lauren Mikolajczak and Payton Moore.
Wexford County — Josie Clement, Mariah Gamble, Matthew Hewett, Matthew Hicks, Olivia Kunkel, Ian Lilly, Hunter Olmstead, Andrew Rheaume, Justine Robinson, Eric Sharp, Jessica Speaks, Preston Suriano, Crystal Thies, Seth Thurman, Kyle Warner and Zachary Wiggins.
- Lila Swan, of Traverse City, recently graduated from Space Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Alabama. The week-long education program includes STEM lessons and trains students in hands-on activities and missions. She graduated with honors.
- Staff members with the Northwest Michigan Works! Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates (JMG) program were recognized for their work to help youth succeed in education and employment. Jobs for America’s Graduates High Performer awards and JMG 5 of 5 PLUS awards went to JMG Specialists Lisa Baldyga, Traverse Bay Area Career-Tech Center; Kim Benz, Cadillac Public and Innovation High Schools; Mike Vandermus, Char-Em ISD; and Leanne Bush, Wexford-Missaukee Career-Tech Center. Susan Ward received the inaugural JMG Outstanding Manager of the Year Award. The Northwest Michigan Works! JMG program earned a national 5 of 5 Award for the sixth consecutive year.
- David Jeynes, a Traverse City high school student, received a full scholarship opportunity from the Grand Traverse Region Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 234 and the Ray Aviation Scholarship Foundation. Jeynes will use the funds for pilot training at Giving Wings Aviation, based at Cherry Capitol Airport. Jeynes enlisted in the Traverse City Civil Air Patrol Cadet Squadron in eighth grade. He aims to be nominated into the U.S. Air Force Academy, study engineering in college and become an astronaut.
