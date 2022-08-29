- Julia Berlin, of Lake Ann, graduated with a doctorate in veterinary medicine from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May.
- Rylie Harmel, from Traverse City, made the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Maryland Global Campus.
- Suttons Bay resident Jason Steimel was inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at National Intelligence University in Louisiana.
- Sophia Boyce and Adelaide Willert, both from Traverse City, made the spring 2022 dean’s list at Emerson College in Massachusetts. Boyce is majoring in publishing, and Willert is studying theater and performance. Both students expect to graduate in 2024.
- The following Saginaw Valley State University students made the winter 2022 president’s list: Logan Zipp, of Boyne City; Troy Miller, of Cadillac; Madison Swiger, of Cadillac; Kaitlin Schwenke, of Charlevoix; Alison Sape, of Charlevoix; Elisabeth Brown, of Fife Lake; Ryley Freeman, of Gaylord; Abby Pippin, of Grayling; Katherine Barber, of Interlochen; Alexis Tracy, of Kaleva; Emma Popa, of Kalkaska; Dara Slater, of Levering; Bryan Jackson, of Lewiston; Anna Lee, of Manistee; Lindsey Somero, of Northport; and Bailee Drogowski, of Williamsburg.
- The following northern Michigan students recently obtained a 2022 Jerry Erickson Educational Scholarship from Northland Area Federal Credit Union: Justin Boughner, Alma College; Elizabeth Heath, Northwood University; Bryce Moon, University of Michigan; Charleson Shuart, University of Michigan; Olivia Hemker, University of Michigan; Kyle Reynolds, Central Michigan University; Cole Katterman, Saginaw Valley State University; Natalie Hoadley, Michigan State University; Kevin Billeter, Hope College; and Amber Van Goethem, Grand Valley State University.
- Alanson Public Schools is a MI HEARTSafe School — a designation made by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan Department of Education, American Heart Association, Michigan High School Athletic Association and the Michigan Alliance for Prevention of Sudden Cardiac Death in the Young. Staff members volunteered to become members of the school’s Medical Emergency Response Team and aim to become CPR and AED certified through the American Heart Association. The school will also conduct two cardiac drills during the school year with Emmet County EMS, 911 and public safety personnel. Other area facilities with this distinction include Glen Lake Community Schools, Boyne City High School and Traverse City Area Public Schools.
- Sandra M. Beyer and Dori E. Gillings, both of Traverse City, graduated from Mount Mary University in Wisconsin at the end of the spring 2022 term. Beyer and Gillings earned their master of science degrees in occupational therapy-post professional.
- TCAPS high school students completed 1,399 Advanced Placement examinations during the 2021-22 school year. Of these exams, 1,083 students scored a 3, 4 or 5 — making them eligible for college credit. TCAPS currently offers 26 AP courses in various subjects.
- Lauren Elise Madsen, from Traverse City, graduated from Wheaton College in May. Madsen obtained a B.S. in geology from the Illinois school.
