- This continues the list of students on the summer 2023 dean’s list at Northwestern Michigan College:Grand Traverse County — Dallas Adolphsen, Xavier Ahluwalia, Alexander Alvarado, Analey Bamberger, Raef Bebeau, Loukas Bethea, Patrick Bossetta, Trista Brunan, David Buchanan, Khloii Cabinaw, Clare Chanda, Gabrielle Chavarria, Abram Chavez, Caroline Clark, Morgan Corwin, Sofea Curran, Sarah David, Hanna Davisson, Aliah Diehl, Samantha Edinger, Casey Elliott, Melissa Eman, Brooke Fortin, Kali Fowler, Kailie Garwicki, Isabella Gibson, Cameron Gillissie, Kaitlyn Gilmore, Jacob Glass, Andrew Godmer, Abigail Grant, Cassidy Gray, Ethan Grzebienik, Anders Gustafson, Abigail Haase, Jazmyne Hall, Kelby Harrigan, Melissa Hatch, Emmett Hawkes, Jacob Heeringa, Madeline Henry, Austin Herpst, Sydney Irwin, Willa King, Elizabeth Kozlowski, Matthew Kreft, Alexander Lamerand, Xee Lao, Robyn Magee, Ryan Mater, Jessyca McCartney, Alexis McCombs, Angelia McFadden, Casey McKinley, Emma Mead, Ella Meyers, Zackary Miller, Evelyn Millican, Ernuel Miranda Zapata, Alisha Mocere, Carly Overmire, Kristi Pace, Andrew Palmer, Erin Pheasant, Lauren Phend, Sara Posey, Mallory Potter, Nora Ramsay, Hannah Ramsby, Evan Ranger, Chelsea Riddle, Colin Riker, Sonali Rogers, Lisa Royal, Mac Rueffer, Christian Ruppert, Abigail Sabourin, Athena Sanchez, Heidi Schaetzl, Maggie Schwabe, Ethan Schweitzer, Holly Shanley, Benjamin Simpson, Rachel Smith, Ethan Squires, Krista Stanford, Natalie Stigers, Shanna Talsma, Emma Togrul, Jonathan Turner, Francesca Valentage, Parker Waskiewicz, Estella Weir, Michael Weitzel, Raeleigh West, Austin Whitney, Jennifer Yaple, Sarah Zamaites and Denise Zimmerman.
- Traverse City native Fielding Schaefer received a bachelor of arts degree in environmental humanities from Whitman College in Washington. Schaefer graduated cum laude in May.
Education Newsmakers: 08/28/2023
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
