- John Roop, from Traverse City, was named to the summer 2021 dean’s honor roll at Lawrence Technological University. Roop is a mechanical engineering major.
- Clara Steeves, of Interlochen, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Purchase College in New York. Steeves is studying acting.
- Rachel Emery, of Kaleva, graduated from the College of St. Scholastica with a B.A. in biology.
- The following students graduated from Grand Valley State University in April 2021:
Brianna Decker, Sydney R. Losinski, Elizabeth E. Lozen and Bailey L. Truman — all of Alpena; McKaya J. Groenwald and Gabriel J. Sidor, both of Bear Lake; Lindsay E. Lampman, Lisamarie D. Misuraca and Megan L. Wilson — all of Bellaire; Katelyn M. Nordbeck, of Benzonia; Joseph C. Penfold, of Boyne Falls; Lina A. Meyjes and Brian A. Trager, both of Cadillac; Anne-Marie C. Kabat and Haley D. Tarsa, both of Cedar; Scott T. Crawford, of Central Lake; Noah M. Carson, Joshua M. Clees, Sophie L. Herboldsheimer, Kaitlin M. Hinkley, Alison K. Jarema and Emma M. Kane — all of Charlevoix; Valerie A. Clymer, Cory M. Compton and Jordan O. Niesen — all of Cheboygan; Morgan M. Skop, of Ellsworth; Trevor S. Vance, of Fife Lake; Shayla L. Aldridge, of Frankfort; Steven J. Fitzek, Zakery J. Goddard, Emily R. Gorno, Kaitlyn E. Huff, Alyssa M. Misiak and Sky A. Wickert — all of Gaylord; Emily H. Dorn, of Grayling; Andrew T. Frampus, Casey B. Savard and Evan M. Whitmore — all of Harbor Springs; Ryan J. Fernandez, of Interlochen; Andrew G. Atkinson, of Kewadin; Jennifer M. Powers, of Mancelona; Erin L. Coe, Rebecca L. Johnson and Rhianan R. VanBrocklin — all of Manistee; Casey D. Murphy, of Maple City; Noah A. Phillips, of Omena; Jessie A. King, Jake M. Larson, Terra L. Owsley, Austin E. Stokel, Emme S. Williams and Brooke A. Wodek — all of Petoskey; Justin W. Sheehan, of Rapid City; Emily C. Burgess, Jenna M. Palmer, Omar Roman and Gerardo E. Vasquez — all of Suttons Bay; Lora M. Bartnick, Matthew A. Biggar, Katherine K. Bonne-Miller, Kelci L. Bright, Ava G. Brown, Jacob P. Carruth, Natalie G. Cook, Amanda L. Eshleman, Matthew C. Fisher, Nerissa F. Godfrey, Allison M. Gravis, Carson J. Harrington, Zachary J. Kyro, Eli J. Lewis, Ngandu T. Lukusa, Nathan E. Madigan, Shaylee K. McAuliffe, Anna M. Morgan, Taylor E. Pellerito, Megan L. Priebe, Howard L. Rose, Nathaniel L. Saldanha, Jacob R. Sheehan, Amanda Stevenson, Chesten M. VanPelt, Kaylee M. Walters, Darien B. Wilson, Mckenzie J. Wilson, Brandy R. Wilson-Odom and Caitlin R. Wood — all of Traverse City; Grace K. Failor, of Williamsburg.
- Michigan State Police recently announced the graduates of its 139th Trooper Recruit School:
Joseph Milbocker, of Elmira, will serve at the Metro South post; Cody Tucker, of Alpena, aims to join the Wayland post; and Ryan Sass, of Interlochen, plans to work at the Brighton post.
