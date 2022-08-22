- Ben McGuire, a recent Traverse City Central High School graduate, earned second place in the Job Interview contest during the 2022 National Leadership Conference, organized by Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. The contest is part of the FCCLA’s Students Taking Action with Recognition events. McGuire also attended the Business Careers program at Northwest Education Services (North Ed) Career Tech.
- Recent Traverse City
- Central High School and Northwest Education Services Career Tech graduate Tioloman Traore was named an Outstanding Michigan Student by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office.
- She was also invited to participate in a virtual session with members of the governor’s
- team and other student leaders from around Michigan. Traore plans to pursue a nursing degree at Western Michigan University.
- The 2022 Girl Scouts of the USA Gold Award Scholarship goes to Otsego County high school student and Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore member Rebecca Reynolds. She collected more than $11,000 in grants to design and equip a makerspace at the Otesego County Library. Grant money went to a 3D printer, computer numerical control, Sphero robots and Snap Circuit kits for the collaborative space.
- Manistee County Community Foundation recently announced its 2022 scholarship recipients. This year, the foundation awarded 38 scholarships totaling $104,200 for Manistee County students and renewed 19 awards. Also, 14 students received the Manistee Commitment Scholarship to attend West Shore Community College this fall.Robert J. Carlon Scholarship Fund recipient: Keera Groenwald, Bear Lake High School graduate; CASMAN Academy Scholarship Fund recipients: Fatima Anguiano, Hailey Cabot, Elizabeth Carroll, Ralph Carroll, Lauryn Cook, Daydreana Davis, Elizabeth Garrett, Ethan Raymond, Cyerah Sielski, Kyli Stoudt and Jada Terryn — all graduates of CASMAN Academy; Culbert Family Scholarship Fund (renewable once): Madalyn Fox and Trevor Mikula — both Manistee High School graduates; Disabled American Veterans Chapter 43 Scholarship Fund: Anjole Dull, Brethren High School graduate, Hogan Miller, Manistee High School graduate, Halle Richardson, Brethren High School graduate and Zachary Weber, college student and Manistee High School graduate; Dr. Robert E. Fitch and Beverly J. Fitch Memorial Scholarship Fund: Sophia Wisniski, Onekama High School graduate; Gleason Memorial Scholarship Fund (renewable once): Luke Kooy, Manistee High School graduate, and Macy Taylor, Manistee Catholic Central School graduate; Karl and Irene Herrmann Family Scholarship Fund: Luke Kooy, Manistee High School; Howard L. Hughes and Patricia A. Hughes Memorial Scholarship Fund: Breanna Schneider, Onekama High School graduate; Kaleva Community and Finnish Heritage Scholarship Fund: Halle Richardson and Gavin Rudlaff — both Brethren High School graduates; Minger Family Endowment Scholarship Fund (renewable three times): Kylah Fischer, Brethren High School graduate, Keerah Groenwald, Bear Lake High School graduate, Megan Gydesen, Bear Lake High School graduate, Trevor Mikula, Manistee High School graduate, Breanna Schneider, Onekama High School graduate, Alora Sundbeck, ASM Tech Early College student, Kylar Thomas, Manistee High School graduate and Adam Vaas, ASM Tech student; Ogilvie Memorial Scholarship Fund: Sara Danison, Manistee High School graduate; Doug Schlaff Memorial Scholarship Fund: Brooklyn Berg, Manistee High School graduate; Eva Seng Memorial Good Works Scholarship: Calli Ronning, Manistee High School graduate; Elroy and Carol Urbanus Scholarship Fund: Megan Gydesen, Bear Lake High School graduate; Manistee Commitment Scholarship Program Fund: Perla Andres Velasquez, Onekama High School graduate, Madison Antal, Manistee Catholic Central School graduate, Zoey Bobbish, Brethren High School graduate, Destiny Edson, Bear Lake High School graduate, Marissa Frisbie, Bear Lake High School graduate, Megan Gydesen, Bear Lake High School graduate, Taryn Kempf, Manistee Catholic Central School graduate, Kyle McLinden, Manistee Catholic Central School graduate, Elyssa Miller, Manistee High School graduate, Piper Salmon, Manistee High School graduate, Cyerah Sielski, CASMAN Academy graduate, Audrey Stallings, Manistee High School graduate, Macy Taylor, Manistee Catholic Central School graduate and Emma Weaver, Brethren High School graduate.
featured
Education Newsmakers: 08/22/2022
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Comeback kid: Lange setting records after near-fatal crash
- Schugars family is football coaching royalty, despite not playing varsity
- Trucker Randy's suit against Antrim County officials dismissed
- Opinion: What's important to know about the Higgins Lake sewer
- Sister-sister connection: Elk Rapids' Ryleigh and Haleigh Yocom look to push volleyball program to continued success
- Deputies: Blair assault leads to life-threatening injuries
- UPDATE: Charlevoix bridge open after bomb threat
- Narcotics stolen in break-in at Sixth Street Drugs
- Semi-memorable: TCSF aims to forget semifinal loss
- Mike Ponstein takes over Kalkaska softball program
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.