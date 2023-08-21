  • This continues the list of students who received scholarships from the Manistee County Community Foundation:Manistee High School graduates Kyle Wojcik, Benjamin Schlaff and Maya Bradley earned a Minger Family Endowment Scholarship; Manistee Catholic Central High School graduate Kaylyn Johnson obtained a Minger Family Endowment Scholarship; Brethren High School graduates Maddax Fitzgerald, Sydney Bialik, Clayton Mobley and Aidan Wenzel received a Minger Family Endowment Scholarship; Manistee High School graduate Benjamin Schlaff received an Ogilvie Memorial Scholarship; Manistee High School graduate Jarod Wright earned a Doug Schlaff Memorial Scholarship; Bear Lake High School graduate Alexia Rineer earned an Elroy and Carol Urbanus Scholarship; Manistee High School graduates Aubrey Anderson and Maya Bradley earned an award from the Manistee Commitment Scholarship Program Fund; Brethren High School graduates Brooklyn Blair, Sydney Bialik and Cora Scott obtained awards from the Manistee Commitment Scholarship Program Fund; Manistee Catholic Central High School graduates Kaitlyn Duke, Leah Stickney and Ana Watkins earned awards from the Manistee Commitment Scholarship Program Fund; Onekama High School graduate Jenna Haynes obtained an award from the Manistee Commitment Scholarship Program Fund; and Bear Lake High School graduates Conzuelo Magana Garcia, Taylor Merrill and Alexia Rineer earned awards from the Manistee Commitment Scholarship Program Fund.
  • Ivy Coe, from Williamsburg, received an 18 Under 18 Award from the National Society of High School Scholars. Coe is a student at Traverse City Central High School.
  • Parker Jones, of Traverse City, received a Master of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in May.
  • These students made the dean’s list during the spring 2023 term at the University of Maryland Global Campus: Brooke Edwards, of Manistee; Elizabeth Johnson, of Traverse City; and Christopher Wise, of Boyne City.
  • The following Trine University students were named to the 2022-23 Academic Honor Roll by the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association:Joseph Marshall, of Petoskey, men’s basketball team member, undeclared major; Alyssa Argyle, of Petoskey, women’s basketball team member, health and physical education major and Sophia Argyle, of Petoskey, women’s golf team member, accounting major.
  • The following students were named to the summer 2023 dean’s list at Northwestern Michigan College:Antrim County — Hailey Bell, Cameron Buntjer, Brynn Hubbard, Catherine Leahy, Jacqueline Paulosky, Thomas Roush, Jacob Wilson and Marin Young.
  • Benzie County — Griffin Anderson, Dawn Bruchez, Heather Gwinn and Haley Myers.
  • Charlevoix County — Logan Felton
  • Emmet County — Katelynn Lantz
  • Kalkaska County — Jacob Anderson, Jonathan Bell, Samantha Brooks, Amien Buyssens, Alexandria DeVol, Ira Henke, Cody Kennedy, Madison Morey, Baylee Reust, Kari Risinger and Sierra Toomey.
  • Leelanau County — Madison Allen, Ruby Bardenhagen, Alison Clark, Stefanie Colling and Emily Masterson.
  • Manistee County — Logan Madden, Tammie Puite and Abigail Young.
  • Wexford County — Alice Dixon, Molly Hicks, Makayla Hotchkiss, Blaire Lone, Aaron Pols, Holly Smith, Reanna Sparks, William Walker and Rachel Wienclaw.

