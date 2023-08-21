- This continues the list of students who received scholarships from the Manistee County Community Foundation:Manistee High School graduates Kyle Wojcik, Benjamin Schlaff and Maya Bradley earned a Minger Family Endowment Scholarship; Manistee Catholic Central High School graduate Kaylyn Johnson obtained a Minger Family Endowment Scholarship; Brethren High School graduates Maddax Fitzgerald, Sydney Bialik, Clayton Mobley and Aidan Wenzel received a Minger Family Endowment Scholarship; Manistee High School graduate Benjamin Schlaff received an Ogilvie Memorial Scholarship; Manistee High School graduate Jarod Wright earned a Doug Schlaff Memorial Scholarship; Bear Lake High School graduate Alexia Rineer earned an Elroy and Carol Urbanus Scholarship; Manistee High School graduates Aubrey Anderson and Maya Bradley earned an award from the Manistee Commitment Scholarship Program Fund; Brethren High School graduates Brooklyn Blair, Sydney Bialik and Cora Scott obtained awards from the Manistee Commitment Scholarship Program Fund; Manistee Catholic Central High School graduates Kaitlyn Duke, Leah Stickney and Ana Watkins earned awards from the Manistee Commitment Scholarship Program Fund; Onekama High School graduate Jenna Haynes obtained an award from the Manistee Commitment Scholarship Program Fund; and Bear Lake High School graduates Conzuelo Magana Garcia, Taylor Merrill and Alexia Rineer earned awards from the Manistee Commitment Scholarship Program Fund.
- Ivy Coe, from Williamsburg, received an 18 Under 18 Award from the National Society of High School Scholars. Coe is a student at Traverse City Central High School.
- Parker Jones, of Traverse City, received a Master of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in May.
- These students made the dean’s list during the spring 2023 term at the University of Maryland Global Campus: Brooke Edwards, of Manistee; Elizabeth Johnson, of Traverse City; and Christopher Wise, of Boyne City.
- The following Trine University students were named to the 2022-23 Academic Honor Roll by the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association:Joseph Marshall, of Petoskey, men’s basketball team member, undeclared major; Alyssa Argyle, of Petoskey, women’s basketball team member, health and physical education major and Sophia Argyle, of Petoskey, women’s golf team member, accounting major.
- The following students were named to the summer 2023 dean’s list at Northwestern Michigan College:Antrim County — Hailey Bell, Cameron Buntjer, Brynn Hubbard, Catherine Leahy, Jacqueline Paulosky, Thomas Roush, Jacob Wilson and Marin Young.
- Benzie County — Griffin Anderson, Dawn Bruchez, Heather Gwinn and Haley Myers.
- Charlevoix County — Logan Felton
- Emmet County — Katelynn Lantz
- Kalkaska County — Jacob Anderson, Jonathan Bell, Samantha Brooks, Amien Buyssens, Alexandria DeVol, Ira Henke, Cody Kennedy, Madison Morey, Baylee Reust, Kari Risinger and Sierra Toomey.
- Leelanau County — Madison Allen, Ruby Bardenhagen, Alison Clark, Stefanie Colling and Emily Masterson.
- Manistee County — Logan Madden, Tammie Puite and Abigail Young.
- Wexford County — Alice Dixon, Molly Hicks, Makayla Hotchkiss, Blaire Lone, Aaron Pols, Holly Smith, Reanna Sparks, William Walker and Rachel Wienclaw.
featured
Education Newsmakers: 08/21/2023
Trending Video
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- DEADLY FORCE: Cadillac police release officer's body camera video from fatal shooting
- Mancelona man joins the pros: SnoX Racer heads to Minnesota
- New NMC adjunct faculty will no longer be college employees
- Cherry Capital Airport gets $10.8M
- New East Bay Township home burns to the ground
- Iron sharpens iron: Kingsley faces D6's toughest schedule
- Football Players to Watch in 2023
- Free public movie screenings start in Rotary Square
- KINGSLEY SCHOOLS: Board begins superintendent interviews
- Boys Tennis Players to Watch in 2023
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.