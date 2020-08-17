- The Michigan Interscholastic Press Association recognized Traverse City West Senior High School’s yearbook “Odyssey” with the following awards:
All staff — First place for Theme Development and Opening and Closing, second for Yearbook Visual and Verbal and third for the Division Page
Macie Bixby — third for Proud Parent Advertisements and the Index
Macie Bixby, Cambell Laskey, Brendan Fowler and Nicholas Beeman — third for the Endsheet
Macie Bixby and Emma Cox — honorable mention for their Sidebar Coverage
Willow Conlon and Liv Bassett — honorable mention for their Academic Spread
Kate Eveleigh and Brendan Fowler — first for their Club or Performance Photo
Kate Eveleigh and Pearl Carlson — honorable mention for their Academic Photo
Kate Eveleigh, Willow Conlon and Liv Bassett — honorable mention for School Spirit Photo
Grace Geiger and Emma Kloska — honorable mention for their Sports Spread
Cambell Laskey — first in Feature Presentation
Cambell Laskey and Arianna Bowman — honorable mention for Personality Profile
Cambell Laskey and Brendan Fowler — second for their Yearbook Visual
Ella Staff, Paige Harvey and Amelia Rooks — first for their Student Life Spread
Carly Stoops, Jolie Smart and Ella Smith — honorable mention for their Portrait or Personality Photo
- Michael Tilford, of Traverse City, made the dean’s list for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester at Nazareth College. He graduated cum laude in May with a B.S. in finance and accounting.
- Skyler Dunckley, of Cedar, graduated from Trine University after the spring 2020 semester. Dunckley obtained a B.S. in sport and recreation.
- The following students were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at NMC:
Antrim County — Ayanna Allen, Gina Anger, Jade Boyce, Sarah Bryan, Emma Clore, Maxwell Crowe, Alexis Derrer, Dahlia Evans, Thomas Folker, Edward Golson, Jordan Greiner, Tiffany Grody, Lori Harvey, Scott Henegar, Tera Hildebrand, Natalee Hill, Heidi Hiser, Kyrsten Hutchcraft, Carrie Keys, Rob Kmett, David Lewis, Emma McGuire, Lenni McMahan, Kimberlee Moody, Lydia Moore, Lillian Morrison, Noah Newton, Lauren Peterson, Rachel Peterson, Connor Rieck, Riley Robinson, Julia Schultz, Josiah Starr, Mercedes Steele, Alleah Sundelius, Rachel Szamatowicz, Nicole VandenHeuvel and Kristen Verrett.
Benzie County — Zane Ahart-O’Malley, Brandon Barker, Parker Bentley, Ryan Bishop, Connie Brinkman, Paige Chapman, Caleb Coyne, Mariah Eberhardt, Abigail Ellsworth, Morgan Ferens, Allison Heinz, Britta Hodge, Mateo Ingle, Paige Johnston, Emma Kangas, Skyler Kennedy, Benjamin Kroll, Clara Kroll, Ella Larsen, Jeffrey Mailley, Richard Marth, Connor McLaren, Avery Miller, Wyatt Miller, Helen Morrow, Andrew Morse, Ethan Ness, Amanda Niemiec, Cory Paquette, Carmen Peplinski, Eric Perez, Ariel Perreault, Ethan Poynor, Megan Prielipp, Timothy Rollins, Emma Rosa, Naomi Smith, Nevaeh Smith, Sophie Stoops, Jacob Taber, Andrew Veith, Melinda Vieau, Bradley White, Kai WohlfertParcia and Hannah Zielinski.
