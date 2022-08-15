- Lebanon Valley College student athlete MacLean Diver, from Traverse City, was named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s Winter and Spring Academic Honor Roll. Additionally, Diver is one of two Lebanon Valley College men’s ice hockey players to be named a Krampade All-American Scholar by the American Hockey Coaches Association. He is studying business administration at the Pennsylvania college.
- The following students graduated from Kalamazoo College in 2022:Gabriel Chung, of Traverse City; Maile Church, of Benzonia; Susan Dong, of Charlevoix; Amanda Dow, of Traverse City; Sarah Eringaard, of East Jordan; Lena Gerstle, of Traverse City; Ella Griggs, of Traverse City; Emerson Holmes, of Traverse City; Sophia Jenkins, of Traverse City; Grace McKnight, of Cadillac; Hope Miller, of Manistee; Teague Tompkins, of Traverse City; and Stella Young, of Honor.
- Daniel and Marsha Edson, a Traverse City couple, established a $1 million endowed professorship in the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine to honor Terrie Taylor, D.O. Taylor is the daughter of the late Ken Taylor, a Traverse City physician who worked with Daniel Edson.The Daniel C. and Marsha J. Edson Endowed Professorship in Global Health aims to help continue Terrie Taylor’s research on malaria in Malawi. Taylor is an MSU Foundation professor and an MSU Distinguished Professor in the College of Osteopathic Medicine.
- Amara VanWagoner, of Traverse City, was one of 100 young women chosen to attend the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation event in July in Washington D.C. VanWagoner, soon to be a senior at Traverse City Central High School, participated in mock Senate sessions during the week-long event. She is a member of her school debate team, tennis team, First Robotics and National Honor Society. She also is involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan.
- Rachel Roberts, from Traverse City, earned her Ph.D. at Antioch University’s Graduate School of Leadership and Change. She published her dissertation “Women Seeking the Public School Superintendency: Navigating the Gendered and Racialized-Gendered Job Search.” She began her career as an early childhood educator in northern Michigan and formerly taught the Head Start program. She is currently the director of Elementary Leading and Learning for Brevard Public Schools in Florida.
- Haley Tarsa, from Cedar, is on the spring 2022 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic. Tarsa is enrolled at the college’s Port Orange, Florida campus.
- These students made the spring 2022 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa: Celeste Heinz, of Traverse City; Jared Jackson, of Cedar; and Trent Johnson, from Bear Lake.
- Lucas L. Allen, from Traverse City, is on the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. Allen is a sophomore studying in the College of Liberal Arts.
- Kammeron Bennetts, from Traverse City, graduated as part of the 25th Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School. Bennetts is assigned to the Gaylord post.
- Nathaniel Heegeman, from Bellaire, made the spring 2022 dean’s list at Carthage College in Wisconsin.
- Leif Lindquist, of Gaylord, was named to the Champlain College Trustees’ List during the spring 2022 term. The student obtained a 4.0 GPA for two consecutive semesters. Lindquist is studying software development at the Vermont school.
- Abigail Caldwell, of Williamsburg, graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in history from Tufts University in Massachusetts.
- Michael S. Monroe, of Fife Lake, recently received a graduate certificate in disaster and emergency management from Park University.
- These students were named to the winter 2022 dean’s list at Saginaw Valley State University:Samantha Wicker, of Buckley; Isabel Cole, of Cadillac; Grace Cain, of Cadillac; Katelyn Zeits, of Cedar; Katelynn Bell, of Cheboygan; Felicia Snyder, of Fife Lake; Kyle Ingersoll, of Fife Lake; Gunnar Buhr, of Gaylord; Emma Gapinski, of Gaylord; Allison Mae Chrisman, of Gaylord; Gracie Blust, of Gaylord; Holly Greif, of Gaylord; Sarah Rakoczy, of Grayling; Carmen Reilly, of Grayling; Ainsley Osterlund, of Harbor Springs; Natalie Ryckman, of Kalkaska; Ashley Arlt, of Kingsley; Benjamin Kroll, of Lake Ann; Nathan Roots, of Lake Ann; Gavin Weaver, of Lewiston; Abigail Cords, of Mancelona; Keegan Ferguson, of Mancelona; Noah Thomson, of Pellston; Austin Angers, of Suttons Bay; Alexandra Kirt, of Suttons Bay; Madison Groves, of Traverse City; Austin Bills, of Traverse City; and Claire Ball, of Wellston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.