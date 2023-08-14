- Traverse City residents Adelaide Willert, Sophia Boyce and Sydney Flaherty earned dean’s list honors during the spring 2023 term at Emerson College in Massachusetts. Willert and Boyce aim to graduate in 2024, while Flaherty plans to graduate in 2026.
- The 2023 graduates of Kalamazoo College include Nora Blanchard, of Traverse City; Annika Canavero, of Traverse City; Gerald Coyne, of Gaylord; Mallory Dolorfino, of Cadillac; Marissa Dolorfino, of Cadillac; Olivia Fairbank, of Traverse City; Grace Garver, of Petoskey; Mia Roukema, of Harbor Springs; and Lucille Voss, of Traverse City.
- Kettering University announces its spring 2023 dean’s list: Cole Jordan, of Kewadin, mechanical engineering major; Nathan Rager, of Bellaire, mechanical engineering; Anthony Rose, of Traverse City, engineering; and Katelyn Shepherd, of Boyne City, mechanical engineering.
- These Kalamazoo College students made the dean’s honor list during the spring 2023 semester:Mallory Dolorfino, of Cadillac; Olivia Fairbank, of Traverse City; Cassidy Short, of Traverse City; Sydney Pickell, of Thompsonville; Sophia Haas, of Traverse City; Megan Walczak, of Traverse City; Ella VarnHagen, of Petoskey; Alexa Wonacott, of Traverse City; Alison Hankins, of Suttons Bay; Eleanor Stevenson, of Traverse City; Talia Dave, of Charlevoix; Baylor Baldwin, of Traverse City; Gabriel Olivier, of Traverse City; Abbygale Stump, of Petoskey; Bea Putman, of Alanson; and Claire Mullins, of Lewiston.
- Ella Whiting, from Traverse City, made the president’s list during the spring 2023 term at the College of Charleston. Whiting is studying international business.
- Zoe Moore, of Traverse City, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Berea College in Kentucky.
- Bellaire resident Molly Myers graduated from the University
- f Vermont with a bachelor’s degree in geography.
- Jenna Gale, from Cedar, earned a spot on the dean’s list during the spring 2023 term at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina.
- Lawrence DeCourval, from Kalkaska, recently graduated from Middle Tennessee State University.
- These students made the spring 2023 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Iowa: Celeste Heinz, from Traverse City, and Trent Johnson, of Bear Lake.
- Haley Tarsa, from Cedar, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Florida.
- Delaney Drake, from Traverse City, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison after the spring 2023 term. Drake received a master’s degree in sports leadership.
- Adam Myers, from Wolverine, graduated with a Master of Science in mathematics from Emporia State University in Kansas.
- The University of Alaska Fairbanks recently honored the Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony. Graduates included Elizabeth LaDouceur, from Rapid City. She earned a B.S. in geological engineering.
- Alaina McGinnis, of Traverse City, was named to the 2022-23 dean’s list at Lawrence University in Wisconsin.
- Lucas L. Allen and Margaret Kernan, both of Traverse City, earned a spot on the spring 2023 dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
- Taylor Kolosar, from Traverse City, made the spring 2023 honors list at Concordia University Ann Arbor. Kolosar is a nursing undergraduate student.
- Manistee County Community Foundation announces the 2023 scholarship recipients:Bear Lake High School graduate Conzuelo Magaña Garcia received an award from the Robert J. Carlon Scholarship Fund; CASMAN Academy graduates Noah Carter, Olivia Paynter, Malee Reed and Jonald Wilson Jr. received the CASMAN Academy Scholarship; Manistee High School graduates Kyle Wojcik and William Babcock received the Culbert Family Scholarship; Manistee High School graduates Mariah Bialik and Calli Roning earned the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 43 Scholarship; Brethren High School graduates Maddax Fitzgerald and Cora Scott obtained the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 43 Scholarship; Dante Gray, Onekama High School graduate, obtained the Dr. Robert E. Fitch and Beverly J. Fitch Memorial Scholarship; Manistee High School graduates Aubrey Anderson and William Babcock earned the Gleason Memorial Scholarship; Brethren High School graduate Clayton Mobley earned the Karl and Irene Herrmann Family Scholarship; Onekama High School graduate Carly Bennett obtained the Howard L. Hughes and Patricia A. Hughes Memorial Scholarship; Brethren High School graduates Aidan Wenzel and Sophia Fischer earned the Kaleva Community and Finnish Heritage Scholarship.
featured
Education Newsmakers: 08/14/2023
Trending Video
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Free public movie screenings start in Rotary Square
- Traverse City West moves into 2023 season with James Wagner at the helm
- Benzonia filmmaker wins FOIA action against state AG
- HIGH POINTE GOLF CLUB: The trials and tribulations of reviving a golf course
- Traverse City St. Francis hopes to build on state championship game appearance after big roster turnover
- New scene: Nausadis on move, wins 2022-23 Male Athlete of the Year
- Front Street pedestrian shot by pellet gun
- Faith and fusion: Annie Kritcher makes clean energy breakthrough
- Coming off a 5-5 season, Traverse City Central taking 2023 step by step toward success
- Kathy Gibbons: Please don't make your wine prices a mystery
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.