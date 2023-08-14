Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain for the afternoon. High 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.